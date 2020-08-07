DigitalBlue Software partners with RapidSOS to provide lifesaving emergency data from 911 centers using EnforceNet

MCKINNEY, Texas — DigitalBlue Software, the provider of public safety solutions and custom development services for state and local governments, and RapidSOS, the emergency technology company that connects millions of devices to over 4,700 Emergency Communications Centers, announced a partnership today to provide public safety agencies that use the EnforceNet app with accurate road hazard and traffic condition information (Events) from the RapidSOS emergency response data platform.

Built-in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS’ emergency response data platform securely and automatically links life-saving data from connected devices, apps, and profiles directly to 911 and first responders in an emergency. When a 911 call comes in, EnforceNet will automatically query the RapidSOS platform to display Events, and soon any available caller location and additional data (such as opt-in medical information, telematics, alarm sensor data, and more).

Unlike vehicle-mounted software solutions, EnforceNet is a CJIS compliant app installed on a first responder’s cell phone. With EnforceNet, the cell phones of officers, firefighters, and EMS workers, becomes a live link and reference tool for situational awareness, incident notification, and command and control information that cannot be achieved by radio alone. This direct data connection between first responders and the 911 center can reduce response times which can save lives.

“The integration with RapidSOS is important because it will give EnforceNet users live access to information about what they will encounter before arriving on the scene,” said Herbert Severin, President of DigitalBlue Software. “We are proud to be working with a company like RapidSOS. Together we’re setting a new technology standard for community safety.”

Karin Marquez, RapidSOS’ Senior Director of Public Safety, said, “We are excited to work with DigitalBlue to bring richer data to first responders using EnforceNet. This partnership will help 911 telecommunicators dispatch the right resources faster and provide first responders with enhanced situational awareness.”

About DigitalBlue Software

DigitalBlue Software is a technology solutions company that provides custom software development and integration services to public safety organizations and local governments and also develops CJIS-compliant iOS, and Android native mobile apps that improve safety and communication among first responders - law enforcement, EMS, and fire - locally and for mutual aid response. With the company’s EnforceNet app (available in the App Store, Google Play, and FirstNet), features such as map location, one to one and group messaging, real-time unit status, live emergency alerts (including Blue Alerts) and more transform a typical smart device into a mission-critical safety and communications tool for public safety. EnforceNet also serves as a platform for first responders to access and be informed of information from connected devices such as cameras and sensors. By adding the optional integrations with CAD, NG911 rich media, and national and state CJIS queries, EnforceNet becomes a robust Smart Cities solution that gives first responders the just-in-time data they need to make better decisions that save lives. The company also offers its Ledexable service to link CAD, RMS, JMS, and other systems using the protocols and standards unique to public safety such as NIEM and NENA. To learn more, visit www.digitalbluesoftware.com.