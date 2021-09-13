MCP Appoints Nola Joyce to Board of Directors

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Mission Critical Partners (MCP), a leading provider of data- integration, consulting, network and cybersecurity solutions, announced the appointment of Nola M. Joyce to its board of directors, effective July 21. Joyce brings nearly 30 years of experience helping public safety agencies achieve higher levels of performance and service.

“Nola’s deep experience and vision helping public safety agencies of various sizes think differently to improve emergency response and justice outcomes will be a valuable addition to our board,” said Darrin Reilly, MCP’s president and CEO. “We’ve added extensive experience to our board, which today, consists of six members who bring tremendous expertise and value to MCP. We look forward to continuing to add new capabilities that help transform the public safety and justice sectors, while positioning the firm for long-term growth.”

“MCP’s leadership position in the market and its commitment to helping clients improve their data-integration capabilities and overcome technology challenges to further improve outcomes makes this an exciting time to join the firm,” Joyce said. “I look forward to bringing my public safety experience and expertise to MCP’s board.”

Nola Joyce Background

Joyce has served as a consultant within the public safety industry for over 25 years. She is actively engaged in the industry by helping agencies across the United States reimagine public safety by conducting organizational assessments, managing large-scale security events and promoting officer health and wellness programs. She has supported multiple agencies with the implementation of a sentinel event review process, an approach typically used to learn from errors in the criminal justice system.

She also works as an independent consultant serving the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a unit of the U.S. Department of Justice. In this role, Joyce supports police departments across the nation—including Baton Rouge, La., New Orleans, Cincinnati and Indianapolis—in their violence-reduction efforts and helps them facilitate strategic-planning efforts. Joyce is a cofounder and faculty member of the Major City Chiefs Police Executive Leadership Institute and served as an adjunct faculty member at Temple University, as well as at the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School.

Prior to her work as a consultant, Joyce was the deputy commissioner for services, strategy and innovation for the Philadelphia Police Department, accountable for all non-operational functions. She also served in leadership positions for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., as well as the Chicago Police Department. Joyce holds master’s degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School and Southern Illinois University, and a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University.