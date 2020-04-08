Samsung demonstrates world’s first MCPTX video call on AWS

Samsung’s MCPTX solution powered by AWS will enable first responders to accurately assess vital moments using voice, data and video calls.

SOUTH KOREA — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a demonstration of the world’s first video call on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform using Mission Critical Push-to Talk, Data and Video (MCPTX, also known as Mission Critical Communications), a communications capability developed for first responders. It was enabled by the successful onboarding, integration and deployment on AWS cloud. This implementation was based on 3GPP Release 14 specifications.

The demonstration, conducted at Samsung’s lab in Korea, featured a complete line-up of Samsung’s latest MCPTX solutions, which delivers a multimedia-based communications experience designed specifically for first responders and public safety officials. It used Samsung’s MCPTX service platform, as well as the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro – a rugged, secure first responder smartphone, purpose-built for public safety users – to show the power of mission critical multimedia communications in the field.

Samsung’s customers for MCPTX will have the option to deploy the solution on their on-premise servers or AWS cloud platform.

New Horizons in Public Safety

MCPTX delivers powerful data and video communications capabilities surpassing Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technology, which provides traditional voice-based service. It opens a new horizon in advancing public safety, enabling first responders to be simultaneously connected with hundreds of fellow responders with easy exchange of videos, images, files and more during an emergency. This technology will help improve situational awareness and information accuracy, especially in times when public safety plays a pivotal role against local disasters or urgent threats.

Cloud-Based Benefits

The demonstration also highlights the key benefits that public cloud networks can bring to an MCPTX deployment. This approach enables rapid deployment and improves the scalability and flexibility of public safety networks for operators by reducing the time spent on in-house data center deployment and allowing them to adjust the usage of resources as needed. Also, the service can seamlessly failover to another part of the cloud as needed, increasing overall reliability.

“AWS offers a proven infrastructure with the greatest scalability, which enables network operators to offer reliable 5G services that will continue to scale, even during the greatest capacity strains,” said Amir Rao, Head of Global Solution Portfolio and Tech Alliances for Telco industry at AWS. “AWS offers a ubiquitous cloud programming model through its public availability zones and AWS Outpost services, which can be deployed at the Telco Operators data center or network edge locations. This demonstration of Samsung’s MCPTX solution on Amazon’s cloud platform brings the latest innovations to the public safety sector, and the two companies will continue to collaborate on developing technologies to provide new and reliable services to customers.”

“This demonstration showcases how Samsung’s Mission Critical Communications solutions can manage public crises and be readily deployed on public cloud platforms,” said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “It also enables us to learn and adapt to the evolving needs of service providers and end users alike. This brings a new level of broad coverage, scalability and reliability to mission critical service deployments, and we look forward to continuing our journey in the public safety sector to help keep communities safe and improve public emergency response outcomes.”

Samsung Networks has been a leader in advancing next generation technologies for the public safety arena. Its Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) solution has been operational in Korea’s Public Safety LTE (PS-LTE) network since 2018, supporting voice and text communications. This solution has been also commercially deployed across six different railway lines as part of the nation’s LTE-Railway (LTE-R) network, providing communications for station staff and train crews. Additionally, Samsung’s MCPTT solution has been recognized by various governments and operators around the world for its reliability and capability. The new MCPTX solution is the upgraded version of the MCPTT with enhanced capabilities, enabled by 3GPP release 14.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

