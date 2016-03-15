SILYNX Communications Launches the SILYNX Instructor/Trainer Incentive Program (SITIP)

ROCKVILLE, Maryland — SILYNX Communications (SILYNX), a world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of ruggedized, in-ear hearing protection and headset systems, announces the launch of the SILYNX Instructor / Trainer Incentive Program (SITIP). The latest component of the company’s continued expansion into the recreational shooting, hunting, outdoors, and industrial markets, SITIP is open to all certified instructors and trainers – both civilian and uniformed – in most disciplines, such as firearms and tactical trainers, outdoor and survival instructors, hunting and outdoor guides, industrial safety and best practices.

Recognizing that most trainers do not have the luxury of time or space necessary for retail endeavors, despite having an interest in reselling trusted products to their students, the team at SILYNX developed this innovative program. The SITIP goal is to provide trainers with access to a simple retail outlet.

The trainer simply completes a brief application and provides a business license in order to participate. Immediately thereafter, the trainer becomes a recognized Trainer Partner and is authorized both to purchase SILYNX products at a discount and to sell products to students or to staff.

Additionally, the Trainer Partner is assigned a unique personal identifier code that is available for use in perpetuity. Thus, any time a student purchases from the www.silynxcom.com webstore and enters that trainer’s unique code prior to purchase, that student receives a discount on their purchase and the Trainer Partner earns credit. Each quarter, those purchases are reconciled and a reward is sent directly to the Trainer Partner. The more the code is used, the more the Trainer Partner earns.

The SITIP highlights SILYNX’s appreciation for the many trainers out there who give so much of themselves in the interest of passing on their invaluable knowledge to the rest of us. There are no minimum obligations or inventory stocking requirements – the Trainer Partner simply earns tangible rewards whenever students utilize the discount code when purchasing from the SILYNX webstore. It truly is that simple. The SITIP is now active and all trainers are encouraged to complete the application today. Program details can be found at www.silynxcom.com/silynx-trainer-program.

About SILYNX Communications

SILYNX Communications (SILYNX) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of tactical, in-ear headset systems. SILYNX in-ear headsets provide advanced hearing protection, hearing enhancement, and communications capabilities. Field-tested and combat-proven for over a decade, SILYNX headsets are used by elite U.S. and international warfighters, all levels of law enforcement, including federal, state, and local, and international public safety and security forces.

For further information, please visit www.silynxcom.com