Get reliable communications anywhere and everywhere with these P25 radios

Police work is hard work, often executed in demanding environmental and physical conditions under the most trying and dangerous of circumstances. This is why police officers need the most reliable, rugged and easy-to-use portable radios on the job. When lives are on the line, reliable radio communications matter.

That’s not all: Today’s police officers need P25-compliant portable radios that have the versatility and interoperability to work seamlessly with multiple radio systems and jurisdictions. At the same time, police departments have to work within very tight budgets and constant political scrutiny. This is why finding a P25 portable radio that offers cutting-edge capabilities at an affordable price is a top priority for law enforcement agencies.

The new XL Connect 95P portable radio from L3Harris hits all of these targets, in a right-sized case that is comfortable to hold and easy to operate, even when wearing gloves.

Dependable interoperability

The XL Connect 95P portable radio features an operating system built on an open architecture to ensure that it can connect seamlessly with multiple police, fire, EMS and other P25-compliant agencies, regardless of the P25 radios and radio systems they are using.

This degree of seamless interoperability is vital for police and public safety. Officers need to know that their radio communications will function just as well in multi-agency response situations as they do in purely police calls.

At the same time, the XL Connect P95 integrates easily with a police department’s existing radio infrastructure because its multimode capability allows it to interoperate with legacy L3Harris P25, EDACS and ProVoice platforms.

The XL Connect 95P radio handsets offer Wi-Fi-enabled voice and device management, which allows 95P users to communicate beyond the limits of their own LMR and other agencies’ P25 radio systems. L3Harris

Consistent communications

L3Harris specifically designed the XL Connect 95P radio to provide always-connected communications anywhere and everywhere. The handsets offer Wi-Fi-enabled voice and device management, which allows 95P users to communicate beyond the limits of their own LMR and other agencies’ P25 radio systems. This same feature simplifies the mass management of these devices by a police department’s radio department, backed by 24/7 support from L3Harris.

To protect police conversations and data from unauthorized users, the XL Connect 95P radio provides security features, such as multikey encryption and over-the-air-rekeying (aka OTAR). At the same time, officers can be assured of clear communication in the loudest and most chaotic environments, thanks to this radio’s use of dual microphones to provide advanced noise cancellation.

Making P25 affordable

If your department is strapped for cash, as so many are these days, government grant programs are available to defray the cost of purchasing these devices.

One key grant program is the American Rescue Plan. Download the free eBook titled “How the American Rescue Plan can help your agency purchase new radios” from Police1 to learn how some of the $130.2 billion allocated to the ARP can help your department purchase new radios. You’ll also learn how to tailor your application to align with ARP priorities and five ways to improve your efforts to secure funds for radios – as well as what grants opportunities exist to fund radio purchases beyond the American Rescue Plan.

To help make this technology more affordable, L3Harris is running a Trade Up, Save Up trade-in campaign that allows police departments to trade in any radio products and save on the purchase of new XL Connect 95P radios. This program ends on December 31, 2021, and cannot be combined with other promotions, special offers or special pricing agreements.

Now more than ever, police officers need highly reliable, interoperable, and feature-rich P25 radios to keep themselves and the public that they serve safe. Grants and other programs are available to help departments ensure that their officers’ critical communications get through to dispatch and other agencies each and every time.

For more information, visit L3Harris.

