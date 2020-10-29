L3Harris Technologies helps public safety agencies access grants to acquire critical radio technology

LYNCHBURG, Va. — L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has partnered with PoliceGrantsHelp.com and FireGrantsHelp.com to provide grant support to public safety agencies seeking funding to purchase the newest radio solutions.

PoliceGrantsHelp.com and FireGrantsHelp.com, part of Police1.com and Firerescue1.com respectively, provide first responders access to a national database of available grants. Under this partnership, experts guide public safety customers through the grant process, including identifying available funds, applying for and helping to secure funding for the products they need. To date, the organization has secured more than $250 million in agency grant funding.

“Partnering with PoliceGrantsHelp.com and FireGrantsHelp.com helps public safety and emergency response customers overcome purchasing challenges by identifying and providing grant assistance services,” said Nino DiCosmo, President, Public Safety and Professional Communications, L3Harris. “We’ve also created a dedicated line-up of L3Harris communications solutions to help them complete their missions.”

The solutions include the L3Harris XL-150P, XL-185P and XL-200P handheld portable radios, and the XL-185M and XL-200M mobile radios.

L3Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of communications systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets. The business has more than 80 years of experience in public safety and professional communications and supports more than 500 systems around the world.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.