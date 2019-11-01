BK Technologies Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

WEST MELBOURNE, FL, ACCESSWIRE, October 31, 2019 BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI), a holding company with an operating subsidiary that designs, manufactures and markets two-way radio communications equipment, today announced the promotion of Branko Avanic to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective immediately.

Mr. Avanic joined BK in August 2019 as Senior Vice President of Engineering; bringing to BK over 30 years of leading-edge product development expertise with a prominent manufacturer in the land mobile radio industry. He holds a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Miami and owns 29 U.S. Patents. In his new role, Mr. Avanic is responsible for the entirety of BK’s engineering activities. His primary near-term focus, however, is to direct and complete the Company’s development of high-performance, fully-featured, multi-band products.

James Holthaus, formerly the Company’s CTO, has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President – P25 Product Solutions and Marketing, responsible for product definition and market analysis with a focus on development of BK’s P25 mobile and portable radio markets. Mr. Holthaus has served the Company in several capacities since joining the Company in 1997, and has also been an active contributor in the development and evolution of land mobile radio products and the P25 digital radio standards.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, “We are very excited to have Branko on our executive team. He is a highly accomplished leader in the LMR industry and brings the talent, vision and experience that we believe will ultimately yield highly competitive new products that should serve as the foundation for expanded market share.”

Mr. Vitou continued, “We are also pleased to deploy Jim’s experience and talents to fulfill an important new role, which will play an integral part in setting the course for BK’s strategic technology and product roadmap for the future.”

About BK Technologies, Inc.

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol “BKTI”. Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.