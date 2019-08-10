National Law Enforcement Museum Launches Crimes (Un)Cased

Crimes (Un)Cased makes you a detective with the chance to win a $25,000 reward for cracking the case

WASHINGTON, DC — For a period of 10 weeks, National Law Enforcement Museum visitors will get a chance to put their crime-solving skills to the test. Upon entering the Museum, visitors will be given a “case file” introducing them to the Queen of Diamonds, a notorious criminal whose anonymous crew can only be identified by solving a series of puzzles embedded throughout the Museum’s exhibits.

Using critical thinking, detective’s intuition, and a little bit of luck, audiences will seek to uncover the true identities of the Queen and her crew during their visit to the Museum. If a visitor succeeds in identifying all five members of the gang, they’ll be entered in a drawing for the chance to win $25,000, which will be awarded to one detective at the conclusion of the 10-week experience.

“Crimes (Un)Cased gives us an opportunity to introduce visitors to our Museum’s collection of artifacts in a unique and immersive way,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Interim CEO Lori Sharpe Day. “It’s a great activity to do with a team of friends or family members, and of course who wouldn’t want the chance to win $25,000?”

The Crimes (Un)Cased immersive experience was developed by the Museum’s marketing agency, U.Group, in conjunction with the Museum’s curatorial team.

“It is part of bringing the Museum’s mission to life and enriching the relationship between law enforcement and the community through a fun and engaging experience. Visitors become detectives themselves, and while immersed in the experience they’ll get to know the amazing stories associated with the artifacts in the Museum,” said Chris Lester, Chief Creative Officer, U.Group.

Museum visitors are invited to play Crimes (Un)Cased free as a part of regular Museum admission. There is no additional fee to enter. Once they have completed the activity, they enter their answers in a kiosk. When the competition ends, one winner will be chosen at random from amongst all correct entries as the $25,000 prize winner.

The Queen of Diamonds is the first Crimes (Un)Cased puzzle to be unveiled and will run through October 6, 2019. The Museum hopes to launch new cases for visitors to crack throughout 2020. For more details or to buy tickets to the Museum to crack the case yourself or with a group of friends and family visit the new website for this immersive experience at www.CrimesUnCased.com.

About the National Law Enforcement Museum

The 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building was authorized by Congress in 2000. Located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and just steps from the National Mall and some of our country’s most noted landmarks, the Museum contains more than 20,000 objects and artifacts of which 800 are on display daily. Utilizing its more than 100 interactive elements the Museum gives visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience of all branches of American law enforcement. Educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs strive to strengthen the relationship between American law enforcement agencies and the diverse communities they serve. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a [501(c)(3)] organization established in 1984. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.