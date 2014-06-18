NCIS Surveillance Video

Burlingame, Calif. - Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) had surveillance video of a suspect’s vehicle passing a security camera. Although the vehicle was in clear view, the letters on the license plate were unreadable.

At a training session, a NCIS analyst used Ikena Forensic to reconstruct the characters on a license plate using Ikena’s super-resolution (which combines the best information from multiple frames of video) and MotionDSP’s patented de-interlacing algorithm. Immediately, the license plate characters were visible.

With the license plate details in hand, the Navy was able to conduct a database search that led to a positive ID of the perpetrator.

