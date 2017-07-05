The Key Care Cabinet from Medixsafe gives police departments a truly innovative and cost efficient key control solution

MEMPHIS, Tenn., — MedixSafe, a leader in the access control cabinet market, is pleased to introduce its new Key Care Cabinet offering. It allows the user to not only organize their access keys, but to control them, as well. The Key Care Cabinet provides a high-tech, innovative and cost effective solution for key control concerns that police departments face.

A “key"feature that differentiates the MedixSafe Key Care Cabinet from low-end key cabinets is that it enables more secure access. Because a single PIN can be easily compromised, dual, triple or biometric authentication credentials are required before access to the Key Care Cabinet is granted. It accommodates over 1,000 individual users and provides an audit trail history of up to 50,000 events. The Key Care Cabinet is a standalone device that connects to any network.

Key tags for the Key Care Cabinet have an extra large snap open window and each tag holds multiple keys. A new label can be exchanged on Key Care Cabinet without removing a key and key tags face out for easy identification.

The Key Care Cabinet is specifically designed to serve the mid-level market, offering an affordable alternative with advanced features not found in low priced cabinets, but without the added cost of a high end, expensively priced cabinet. It also offers a manual, supervised key override feature. This ensures that the cabinet can still be accessed via a single key in the event of an electronic failure.

“MedixSafe is dedicated to providing the very best in key control,” says Jim Turner, President, MedixSafe. “Our new Key Care Cabinet gives users organization, security and increased peace of mind. It allows them to better organize their keys and restrict access to only those who should have it. The Key Care Cabinet provides the security needed to keep the wrong people out, lock people out instantly, and remotely unlock the cabinet.”

