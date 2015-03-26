RE Factor Tactical Releases the Deployable SSE Duffle Bag

The Deployable SSE Duffle Bag is the perfect way to keep an extra bag on hand for SSE (sensitive site exploitation) or other situations. Each features an integrated stuff sack that is compact and lightweight enough to be worn on your equipment or belt. The simple design allows you to quickly utilize a full size SSE Duffle when needed.

Features:

• 70D nylon Ripstop exterior

• 2" wide nylon webbing duffle straps

• Adjustable/removable shoulder strap

• Made in the USA

