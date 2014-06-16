The Seahorse Re-Designed SE710 is Available NOW!

The Seahorse SE710 is the latest case to undergo slight aesthetic re-design. The changes have been made and the cases are available in black for shipment.

The case had the following design changes...

• An overlapping outer lip

• The oval label are is now a rectangle (3.5” x 2.0”)

• The curved ribs on the top lid have been straightened.

These changes will have no effect on the interior dimensions yet, will provide a better aesthetic and additional support for the lid.

*NOTE- the new design cases will modify the label size and shape. Please note that new label area is 3.5” x 2.0”.