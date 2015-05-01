New Nightstick® XPP-5454G Intrinsically Safe Headlamp Answers Industry Demand for Dual-LightTM Technology

Bayco Products, Inc. today introduces their newest Class 1 Div. 1 approved Nightstick® XPP-5454G Intrinsically Safe Dual-LightTM Headlamp to address overwhelming customer demand for multiple lighting modes into one simple to use headlamp designated for hazardous environment operations.



The sleek profile incorporated in the high visibility green Nightstick XPP-5454G headlamp is accentuated by a multi-position ratchet tilt design that lends itself to a snug yet firm fit on a hard hat, fire helmet or the like. Users benefit from the easy to access dual top mounted switches that offer a choice between an independent selectable high or low-brightness spotlight, an independent high or low-brightness floodlight, or combination of both light patterns in exclusive Dual-Light mode for maximum user safety and lighting versatility.



The high spotlight brightness mode is rated at 115 lumens for 5 hours and emits 82 m (269+ feet) of beam-distance while in low mode offers 60 lumens for 16.25 hours. In floodlight high mode for close-up illumination, the 5454G emits 120 lumens of crisp LED lighting for 5.25 hours, while in floodlight low mode 60 lumens for 16.75 hours. Exclusive dual-light mode is the best of both light patterns at 160 lumens for 3.5 hours.



The 5454G headlamp is cETLus, ATEX and IECEx listed Intrinsically Safe for global use, is rated IP-X7 waterproof, boasts a 2 meter drop rating and weighs just 3.3 ounces. “The 5454G is redefining the hazardous environment headlamp segment with yet another innovative product featuring Nightstick’s exclusive Dual-Light mode technology” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “Dual-Light mode allows professionals to simultaneously see not only at a distance, but also close-up, which in turn delivers an unprecedented level of safety, that will help to prevent avoidable slips, trips and falls.”



With an average retail price of only $41.95, the XPP-5454G comes nicely equipped with 3 AAA premium batteries, an elastic head strap with a non-slip lining and a heavy-duty rubber head strap for use on a hard-hat.



