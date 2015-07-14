Intapol: Cops Can Now Make a Custom-Colored Helmets

Jersey City, New Jersey - INTAPOL Industries, one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of police motorcycle helmets and police & security uniforms and equipment recently announced that law enforcement officers, particularly the police motorcycle officers can now customize the color of their motorcycle helmets.

Police motorcycle officers can choose two color combination from the following:

• Royal Blue

• Light Blue

• Black

• Silver

• Gold

• Sheriff Green

• Tan

• Brown

• White

• Midnight Navy

Like the other motorcycle helmets the company offers, the new helmets are DOT-certified and made from ultra light tri-composite fiberglass, screened vents, quick-release chin strap and a zip-off ear and neck warmer. You can also choose to add a visor with your rank band and buttons.

Intapol’s new custom-colored helmets only costs $299.99. The helmets are painted to order. Therefore you have to wait 3.5 weeks before it ships.

To order a custom-colore police motorcycle helmet from Intapol, please go to this link: http://www.intapol.com/police-motorcycle-helmets/custom-color-police-motorcycle-helmet/

About INTAPOL Industries

INTAPOL manufactures uniforms and equipment specifically for the police motor officer and law enforcement community. Our field proven 5 way stretch motorcycle breeches, police motorcycle helmets and motor officer boots are currently in use by thousands of departments throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

In addition to our extensive in-stock line of our own manufactured products, we also are an authorized dealer for Taylor’s Leatherwear, Tourmaster, Shoei, Chippewa, Setcom and many more.”