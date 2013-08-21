Gerber Unveils New Propel Auto Knives

Portland, Oregon (August 20, 2013) Gerber, a recognized leader in military-grade tactical products, today introduced the Propel Auto knives into its field-proven product line. Designed and built in Portland, Oregon, the Propel Autos are the latest addition to Gerber’s acclaimed line of Automatic Knives.

“Based on the demonstrated performance of the highly-issued 06 Auto knife, the Propel Auto offers full-size utility and durability in a low profile, pocket-friendly frame,” said Andrew Gritzbaugh, Marketing Manager for Gerber. “Two versions are available; Black G-10 with 420HC steel for easy blade maintenance and an ultra-durable model with S30V steel and tan G-10. Both are built on Gerber’s battle-tested automatic opening technology and include features that will serve you downrange or as your daily carry.”

The Propel Autos include a three-position adjustable clip that allows the user to customize the knife’s orientation tip-up, tip-down or for left side carry. The knife’s reliable plunge lock and safety switch keep the blade locked open while in use and safely locked closed when stowed in the pocket. The partially serrated tanto-style blade adds utility when cutting stubborn materials like nylon cord or webbing, but maintains the precise cuts of a fine edge when necessary. The black oxide blade coating minimizes reflectivity and adds corrosion resistance. And finally, the machined composite G-10 handle complements the knife’s balanced feel, while its textured surface adds grip security in cold or wet situations.

The Propel Auto features a 420 HC stainless steel blade and black G10 scales.

The Propel Downrange Auto (below) includes all the features as the Propel Auto, with an upgrade to premium S30V steel and tan G-10 that coordinates with MultiCam®.

Tech specs:

Steel Type: 420HC (Propel), S30V (Propel DR)

Overall Length: 8.52" (21.64 cm)

Blade Length: 3.5" (8.89 cm)

Closed Length: 5" (12.7 cm)

Weight: 4.28 oz. (121 g)

Handle Material: G-10

Made in America

For more information please visit www.gerbergear.com/Propel