Zero Tolerance 0393GLCF goes even bolder

TUALATIN, Oregon — The 0393 was a hit when it was introduced last year. Now ZT is introducing a new version with a hard-use “working” finish and a glow-in-the-dark carbon fiber handle overlay. Yes, glow in the dark.

The 0393GLCF’s handle is built of strong, lightweight titanium with Rick’s “working” finish—a no-nonsense finish that hides scuffs and scratches even better than stonewash. By day, the contoured, carbon fiber overlay gives the 0393GLCF a touch of class. But by night, the 0393GLCF reveals another side of its character. Take it into a darkened room and you’ll see a soft, green glow coming from the carbon fiber. This unique carbon fiber makes it easy to find your knife in the dark—and definitely makes it a conversation piece.

The 0393GLCF features a harpoon-style version of Rick Hinderer’s “spanto” blade in CPM 20CV. The blade shape offers maximum cutting power with a sturdy tip for piercing. The 20CV steel provides superior hardness and corrosion resistance, along with toughness, wear resistance, and excellent edge retention.

For fast and easy opening, the 0393GLCF’s blade moves smoothly out of the handle with the KVT ball-bearing system and a handy flipper. It comes with a reversible titanium pocketclip, and it will also accept a selection of Hinderer custom hardware so knife users can truly make it their own.

0393GLCF

• MADE IN THE USA

• MANUAL KVT BALL-BEARING OPENING SYSTEM

• TITANIUM FRAME LOCK, HARDENED STEEL LOCKBAR INSERT

• TITANIUM POCKETCLIP, LEFT/RIGHT REVERSIBLE

• $350.00 MSRP

STEEL CPM 20CV, WORKING FINISH

BLADE THICKNESS: 0.156 IN.

HANDLE TITANIUM, WORKING FINISH, GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CARBON FIBER OVERLAY

BLADE 3.5 IN.

CLOSED 4.75 IN.

WEIGHT: 5 OZ.