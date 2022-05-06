Freedom 1st Tactical Training Testimonial

Fort Smith, AR — T4E, a brand of Umarex, is pleased to announce that Freedom 1st Tactical Training, a USSCA certified training facility in Litchfield, Ohio uses T4E Training Guns from Umarex USA in several of their training courses. This firearm academy strives to provide the best training you can get on or off the range.

Their courses are tailored to many different skill levels for any shooter seeking additional training, from CCW & Emergency First Aid courses to advanced live fire training. Freedom 1st Tactical Training instructs new shooters, competition shooters, hobby shooters as well as police and military. “We use T4E for new shooters for our shoot house level 1 class. It helps them know how to use firearms safely without risk of live fire. Once they pass level 1 they can go onto live fire in level 2.” said Matt Klingshirn, of Freedom 1st Tactical Training. “We also use T4E for civilian force on force training in our shoot house level 3 class. Training with their equipment puts them in the most realistic training environment we can create.”

The list of agencies that put their trust in T4E training platforms is continuing to grow as responsible gun owners enroll in training academies and participate in non-live fire training to get comfortable with firearms and gun safety. T4E offers less-lethal training guns in the form of .43, .50, and .68 caliber markers for realistic training that simply requires a helmet and neck protection. T4E training equipment is powered by readily available CO2 capsules and fire inert powder rounds, paintballs, or rubber balls. “The guns provide us a realistic and cheaper option for training to keep costs down versus the sim-type ammo that we have as well. We have about 10 T4E products currently and are looking to double that number this year.” Matt Klingshirn says. “We are opening a tactical store here in Ohio that sells guns and gear for training and tactical teams, so these guns will be a nice asset in our showroom.”

T4E is proud to welcome Freedom 1st Tactical Training to the Umarex family by providing affordable training guns to responsible gun owners and supplying training facilities that focus on safe gun handling. Learn more about T4E at T4EGuns.com.

About T4E – Training 4 Engagement

T4E offers training markers for responsible gun owners and operators that incorporate authentic weight, feel and action to provide the most realistic training experience with the least cost possible. T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon®, Beretta®, Browning®, Colt®, Elite Force®, Heckler & Koch®, Rekt®, Ruger®, RWS®, Smith & Wesson®, UMAREX®, Walther® and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.info.