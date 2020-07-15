Tasmanian Tiger® TT Modular Sling Pack 20 receives a SILVER score in the 2020 NTOA member tested and recommended program with overall score of 4.31 out of 5

Field-tested and recommended by law enforcement officers in the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended Program.

MIRAMAR, Fla., – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., is proud to announce that the TT Modular Sling Pack 20 received an overall score of 4.31 out of five from the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended Program.

“This bag offers you the ability to set it up for whatever you need. If you are looking for a bag to have in your vehicle that won’t take much space, take a look at this bag,” an NTOA Field Tester from South Dakota commented.

“At Tasmanian Tiger, our gear is specifically designed and scrupulously tested before we release any product to our customers,” Richard Lewis, President and CEO of Proforce Equipment, Inc., said. “Having our products reviewed, tested and sometimes tortured by members of the NTOA validates our corporate mission to make the best possible gear for the men and women on the front line.”

The TT Modular Sling Pack 20 features an ambidextrous diagonal shoulder strap that is removable and stowable. Two sturdy, additional handles are on the pack for easy packing on a vehicle or airplane compartment. The main compartment can be opened out completely and large MOLLE hook and loop panels allow for customization and organization of accessory pouches while the back compartment has lateral access. There is laser-cut MOLLE on the front and sides for the addition of other pouches.

Another Field Tester from Texas, unfamiliar with laser-cut MOLLE said, “At first being unfamiliar with laser cut MOLLE I was not sure how sturdy they would be. The outer MOLLE system stood up to being pulled on, clipped onto hooks and dragged, swung around, and even me grabbing them and trying to rip through them.”

The New Jersey Field Tester was skeptical at first that the TT Modular Sling Pack 20 could function in a tactical capacity. “It was not until I put the bag on that I was truly impressed. I put the bag over my shoulder and it felt extremely comfortable. I then decided to load the bag with weights and put 60 pounds in the bag. Amazingly the bag was still comfortable and did not tighten around my neck. I put 30 pounds in the bag and carried it for an hour with no issues. I do like the sleek design of the bag as during room clearing exercises it did not get caught on doors and was not cumbersome. I decided this bag would best suit me for a Go bag for Helicopter Night Spotter missions. I feel confident that this bag is durable and functional enough to be an asset for many tactical operations.” For more information and where to buy the TT Modular Sling Pack 20 click here.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked prior to leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com