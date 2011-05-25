TigerSwan to Conduct Introductory Women’s Pistol Course

Steadman, NC - TigerSwan Inc. will conduct a one-day “Women’s Introductory Pistol Course” for women who are unfamiliar with range procedures and firearms safety or need to learn how to correctly shoot a pistol on Saturday, Apr. 30 at the TigerSwan Training Collaboration Center. The training will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Students will receive instruction in the following areas: range procedures, firearms safety, gear and weapons selection, loading and clearing, fundamentals of pistol marksmanship, malfunctions, the draw and training methodology and drills. The tuition fee for the course is $210.00. Students can purchase the $275.00 package option that includes the rental of a pistol, magazine pouch, magazines, eye and ear protection, and ammunition. To register for the course, visit http://proshop.tigerswan.com/courseintroductorypistol1-day-w.aspx or contact the training section at (919) 439-8348 for more details.

The TigerSwan Training Collaboration Center (TSTCC) is a 1,000 acre learning and range complex located in Steadman, NC. The TSTCC offers regularly scheduled classes in a variety of subjects to include Basic Firearms Safety, First Aid, CPR and AED Certification, North Carolina Concealed Carry Course, and Hunter Safety Certification. TigerSwan is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Business that provides comprehensive solutions to global instability, operational risk management, training, logistics, crisis management, business intelligence, and security consulting services to the US Government and corporate clients.

For more information contact Billy Buckner, TigerSwan Public Relations Manager, at 910-249-5076 or b.buckner@tigerswan.com.