SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SwabTek™ is announcing that more than 60 non-profit organizations across the United States have purchased SwabTek testing kits to deploy in their communities. For these organizations, SwabTek’s tests prove an invaluable tool in combatting youth cannabis and other drug use, with many diverse applications.

Drug Free Coalitions Deploy SwabTek for Drug Prevention Efforts.

Organizations such as parent groups, community health groups, and drug prevention coalitions purchase SwabTek’s drug detection tests for use in their communities. SwabTek’s Cannabis Test Kit, which can be used to detect marijuana in vape pens, is an extremely popular test for such organizations, and has been deployed in the community in several different ways.

Many organizations purchase SwabTek’s Test Kits as a part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Program. According to the CDC, the DFC Program is the “nation’s leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent youth substance use.” This program provides organizations the funding and support to access the programming and tools they need to reduce the harms of drugs in their communities.

Already, the tests have been successfully deployed by such organizations through partnerships with local schools and local law enforcement. In addition, the tests make for the perfect tool in drug prevention education, both for youth and for parents. Organizations like Steered Straight, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, hand out the test kits to equip parents with drug detection technology in their homes.

“We have had a lot of parents rave about the swabs that they use to test their children. It has become a gamechanger on the discussions they have with their kids and helps open up conversation on drugs and their choices and consequences,” said Darla DeLeon, Executive Director of Steered Straight. "[SwabTek] gives Steered Straight another tool for parents to use to combat the negative choices their children make so that they can be corrected. We are so glad we found SwabTek!”

Other organizations who are deploying the test kits to protect their communities include:

Grand Forks Substance Abuse Prevention Council – Grand Forks, ND

Panhandle Health District – Hayden, ID

Sallisaw NOW Coalition – Sallisaw, OK

Your Choice to Live, Inc. – Oconomowoc, WI

SwabTek’s full line of narcotics test kits, including those for Cannabis, Amphetamines, Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, THC and Nicotine are currently available to community organizations, law enforcement professionals and educators across the country. Find out more about SwabTek at swabtek.com and follow the brand on LinkedIn, @swab_tek on Twitter, @swabtek on Instagram, and on Facebook for more updates.