Testing Confirms Fentanyl-Resistant Glove

First glove demonstrated to provide protection from fentanyl exposure

MINERVA, Ohio — PH&S Products received notification from the Akron Rubber Development Lab (ARDL) that its ResQ-Grip® premium nitrile examination grade gloves were successfully tested for resistance to fentanyl. This test proves the gloves will provide protection from fentanyl exposure for law enforcement officers, first responders, healthcare workers, and others who might come into accidental contact with the drug.

“We were confident in the ability of our ResQ-Grip gloves to protect from accidental fentanyl exposure, and are pleased that testing by ARDL has now verified it,” said Brett Sarbach, General Manager of Summit Glove, parent company of PH&S. “As the heroin and fentanyl epidemic continues to grow, the professionals who come in accidental contact with these dangerous drugs are at great personal risk. We are proud to be the first company able to offer them proven protection from accidental exposure.”

ARDL testing showed that fentanyl did not permeate ResQ-Grip gloves up to 240 minutes of exposure.

“Ohio has the unfortunate distinction of being one of the states most severely affected by the fentanyl and heroin epidemic,” said Sarbach. “Many of our employees have had first-hand experience with friends or family affected by this epidemic. We felt a personal commitment to provide a glove able to protect those who protect and care for us.”

ARDL is a leading international laboratory dedicated to providing testing, development and problem-solving services to all facets of the rubber and plastic industries. ARDL required U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) approval to test the ResQ-Grip gloves for fentanyl resistance.

With the help of U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson of Ohio and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, testing was expedited through the appropriate channels.

About PH&S Products

PH&S Products, an ISO 9001 (with design) certified company, is a leader in design and development of innovative hand protection for municipal government agencies, emergency response teams and other public health and safety providers. All glove styles are manufactured to the strictest quality standards and we also offer NFPA certified gloves. Customers are assured of quality service provided by our knowledgeable customer service team.