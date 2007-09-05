Alliant Powder® Introduces New Powder Catering to Sub-Gauge Shooters

Radford, VA—Alliant Powder™ —makers of some of the best and most popular reloading powders—offers a new propellant to the sub-gauge shooter. Introducing 20/28™, a powder designed to deliver competition-grade performance to 20 and 28 gauge clay target shooters.

Extremely clean burning with proven lot-to-lot consistency, 20/28™ is sure to elevate any sub-gauge shooter’s confidence and scores. The density of 20/28™ has been formulated for use in all modern reloading components with special care given to make it the most clean burning sub-gauge powder available.

“For years the most popular powders made for the 28 & 20 gauge had one major problem” states Devon Harris, Shooting Promotions and Related Products Manager, “they were quite dirty. However, with 20/28, clay shooters now have a powder that burns cleaner than ever—and one that can be used in both 20 and 28 gauge shotshells. This allows shooters the convenience of just one powder for both gauges—which reduces their reloading and cleaning time and increases their shooting time.”

Made in the U.S.A. and available in 1 lb, 4 lb, and 8 lb canisters, 20/28 is certain to become the powder of choice for 20 and 28 gauge target shooters. For more information on 20/28™, additional new products and the complete line of powders from Alliant Powder, visit us at www.alliantpowder.com.

