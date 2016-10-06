American Eagle introduces Target Loads In 300 Blackout, 6.5 Grendel, and 6.5 Creedmoor

ANOKA, Minn. — Federal Premium Ammunition is pleased to announce new loads in its American Eagle target ammunition lineup. The offerings include 20-round boxes of 300 Blackout, 6.5 Grendel and 6.5 Creedmoor. Shipments of these new products are being delivered to dealers.

American Eagle rifle ammunition offers consistent, accurate performance at a price that’s perfect for high-volume shooting. All loads feature quality bullets, reloadable brass cases and dependable primers.

Features & Benefits

• Accurate bullets

• Reloadable brass

• Consistent primers

• Reliable feeding and function

• Priced for high-volume shooting

Part No. / Description / MSRP

AE300BLK1 / 300 Blackout, 150-grain FMJ / $17.95

AE65GDL1 / 6.5 Grendel, 120-grain OTM / $31.95

AE65CRD1 / 6.5 Creedmoor, 140-grain OTM / $33.95

Federal Premium is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. For more information on Federal Premium, go to www.federalpremium.com.

