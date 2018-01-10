Federal Premium will launch 25 new products at the 2018 SHOT Show

ANOKA, Minn. — Federal Premium will launch more than two dozen new products within several lines during the 2018 SHOT Show (Booth No. 14551), January 23-26 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We have a huge year for new product introductions in 2018,” said Brian Anderson, Senior Marketing Manager for Federal Premium. “In addition to altogether new product lines, we’ll be expanding many existing product families, such as Edge TLR, Black Cloud, Syntech, Fusion, American Eagle, Speed-Shok, reloading components and more. Our customers will love the new options available for them this year.”

Product Launch Highlights Include:

Hydra-Shok Deep 9mm Luger: The all-new 135-grain self-defense load features an improved center post and is designed to penetrate to optimal FBI standards.

Syntech Action Pistol: Three heavy-bullet competition loads that meet power factor requirements in 9mm Luger, 40 S&W and 45 Auto.

Edge TLR- Three product line additions: 155-grain 7mm Rem. Magnum, 140-grain 270 Win. and 140-grain 270 WSM.

Gold Medal Sierra MatchKing 224 Valkyrie: This 90-grain match bullet is loaded in the all-new 224 Valkyrie long-range cartridge and offers supersonic velocities past 1,300 yards.

Fusion MSR 224 Valkyrie: This 90-grain 224 cal. hunting bullet has been loaded in the all-new 224 Valkyrie long-range cartridge.

American Eagle Rifle: Three product line additions, including 224 Valkyrie 75-grain TMJ, 223 Rem. 75-grain FMJ and 6.5 Creedmoor 120-grain BTHP.

Power-Shok Copper 300 Blackout: This 120-grain hunting load features an accurate, all-copper, hollow-point bullet and Catalyst lead-free primer.

Gold Medal Grand Paper: Seven classic paper hull 12-gauge loads utilizing SoftCell wad technology, the PrimerLock head and dense lead shot.

Grand Slam: A line of 10 all-new copper-plated lead turkey loads with FLITECONTROL FLEX wad for use with all chokes.

Black Cloud with FLITECONTROL FLEX: Six new 12- and 20-gauge additions loaded with No. 1 or No. 3 shot, and a High Velocity 1 shot option.

Speed-Shok: These redesigned steel waterfowl shotshells feature faster, cleaner-burning powder. Sold in 48 load options.

Unprimed Brass: The industry’s best unprimed reloading brass for a full range of cartridges, including new 224 Valkyrie. Available in 17 options.

Edge TLR Component Bullets: Four new 30 cal., 270 cal. and 7mm/.284 Edge TLR hunting bullet options for reloaders.

All these new products, and more, for handgun, rimfre, centerfire, shotshell and reloading will be on display at Booth No. 14551 for customers to view and learn product details.

