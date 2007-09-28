Federal Premium’s Support of DU Grasslands for Tomorrow Program Showing Strong Results in Year Two

ANOKA, Minn.—More than $100,000 has been raised by Federal Premium Ammunition in the first two years of support for the DU Grasslands for Tomorrow habitat initiative. An exciting in store promotion for this fall and new interactive CD are helping to boost awareness and educate hunters on the importance of this vital habitat region.

This initiative pledges to secure two million acres of critical habitat in the U.S. portion of the Prairie Pothole Region. Specifically, the Missouri Coteau is an area of uniquely high grassland and wetland density that supports breeding pairs important to producing ducks for the Central and Mississippi flyways and the entire United States. It’s the focus of DU’s efforts and in dire need of help.

Federal set the goal to raise significant funds over the course of ten years to support the Grasslands habitat and keep breeding and nesting grounds viable in the US for years to come. The company is well on its way to meeting its objective. The money earned so far has been generated through a combination of royalties paid from the sale of Federal’s Ultra-Shok® steel, High Density™ and HEAVYWEIGHT™ waterfowl loads. Waterfowlers who buy Ultra-Shok know that a portion of their purchase price is going right back to where it counts—habitat on the ground.

In addition to the royalty program, an exciting in-store promotion will be featured this fall to generate awareness. Hunters who buy four boxes of qualifying Federal Premium Ultra-Shok loads will receive a special edition leather dog collar for their best friend in the blind. There will also be a new interactive CD sent with the collar that highlights the benefits of the program and gives tips and tools for beginning hunters and conservationists.

According to Federal’s marketing director Kyle Tengwall the program has been a true success story, “We identified this project opportunity with DU two years ago and thought it would be a great way to reiterate to our nation’s duck hunters how important it is for us to act now in support of habitat. It shows direct results to habitat that is crucial for hunting success right in our own backyard—there’s no more powerful initiative than saving your own heritage. Our customers have responded to the call and we’re excited to see important dollars going to this program.”

For more information on how you can join Ducks Unlimited and the Grasslands for Tomorrow program initiative, visit http://www.ducks.org/.

About Federal Cartridge Company

Headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota, Federal Cartridge Company has been providing hunters and shooters with high-quality rimfire, centerfire and shotshell ammunition since 1922. It pioneered the Premium category of ammunition and is part of the world’s leading ammunition manufacturer, ATK Ammunition Systems Group. For more information on Federal, visit www.federalpremium.com.

About ATK Ammunition Systems Group

Headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota, ATK Ammunition Systems Group is a leading supplier of small and medium caliber military ammunition, ammunition propellant, commercial and military smokeless powder, law enforcement and sporting ammunition, ammunition related products and an operator of two U.S. Army ammunition manufacturing plants. The organization employs approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at http://www.outdoorwriters.atk.com/.

About ATK

ATK is a $4 billion advanced weapon and space systems company employing approximately 16,500 people in 21 states. News and information can be found on the Internet at www.atk.com.



About Ducks Unlimited

With more than a million supporters, Ducks Unlimited is the world’s largest and most effective wetland and waterfowl conservation organization. The United States alone has lost more than half of its original wetlands—nature’s most productive ecosystem—and continues to lose more than 100,000 wetland acres each year. Look for Ducks Unlimited at www.ducks.org. Tune into The World of Ducks Unlimited Radio Network and watch Ducks Unlimited Television on the VERSUS Network.