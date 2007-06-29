Gunslick® Introduces New Duo of Cleaning Kits

http://www.le.atk.com/ ONALASKA, WI. — Gunslick® is known for its specialized cleaning solutions and easy-to-use tools, and in 2007, two new cleaning kits will help uphold that legacy.

The AR-15 Cleaning Kit (MSRP: $19.95) offers owners a specialized high performance cleaning kit. Headlining the components in this kit is Ultra-Klenz®, the best high tech copper dissolver and carbon remover, and Ultra-Lube™, an advanced gun oil protectant. This kit also includes a full line of cleaning accessories, steel cleaning rods and the special AR-15 bronze and steel brush that cleans the chamber and rifled barrel.

Another new cleaning kit is the 32 pc rifle/pistol Realtree Hardwoods® HD™ Camo Case (MSRP: $45.95). This attractive case comes complete with everything needed to keep rifles and pistols in top operating condition. Utilize the advanced coated steel rods and superior cleaning and lubricating chemicals to ensure optimal gun performance.

