Real Avid announces the Armorer’s Master Hammer and Hammer/ Pin Punch Set
PRESS RELEASE
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Real Avid, the leader in DIY for Guns, recognizes that hammers and punches are two of the most essential tools for do-it-yourself gunsmiths. For 2024, the company is excited to release its all-new Armorer’s Master Hammer along with the Armorer’s Master Hammer and Accu-Punch 11-Piece Standard Pin Punch Set.
The Armorer’s Master Hammer is a fresh take on what a professional-grade gunsmithing hammer should be. Developed for optimal weight and balance, as well as exceptional ergonomics, the Armorer’s Master Hammer does it all.
Built from forged steel and incorporating a full-length tang for maximum strength and balance, the hammer is engineered at 22 ounces and 9.5-inches long to deliver strikes with precision and authority for light to heavy jobs. A molded handle with ergonomic contouring and no-slip grooving ensures a solid grip for accurate, controlled blows so you can use just enough force to get the job done.
Integrated into the handle is a removeable, magnetic pin starter. Designed to fit pins from 1/16 to 7/32 inches in diameter (1.8-7.14 mm), the pin starter magnetically holds pins in place for that critical starting strike.
The hammer features a modular, dual-head design with interchangeable hammer heads. These include a removeable soft-blow hammer head cover plus steel, brass, and nylon hammer heads that are easily swapped to meet the task at hand.
MSRP for the Armorer’s Master Hammer is $69.99.
In addition to the Armorer’s Master Hammer, Real Avid is also offering the Armorer’s Master Hammer in kit form by including the Accu-Punch 11-Piece Standard Pin Punch Set. The pin punch set features 11 standard pin punches made of hardened steel with nickel plating. The punches’ hex-shaped handle and dual rubber O-rings offer a solid grip and control when driving pins. Presented in a snap-close storage case with a flip-up pin holder, the included punches are sized 1/16 (two each), 5/64, 3/32, 1/8, 9/64, 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, ¼, and 9/32 inches.
MSRP for the Armorer’s Master Hammer and Accu-Punch 11-Piece Standard Pin Punch Set is $89.99.
To learn more about Real Avid’s gun cleaning chemicals and tooling solutions designed for the do-it-yourself firearm owner, visit www.realavid.com
About Real Avid
Real Avid is the leader in Master Grade tools for Gun DIY and continually develops tools, cleaning equipment and chemicals that upgrade the Gun DIY experience and sets the highest standard for performance and usability. Disruptive products that obsolete old thinking, eliminate workarounds, and ultimately define Best Tool for the Job. Products that empower Gun DIY’rs, professional armorers and gunsmiths to work smarter and master the job of cleaning, maintaining, building, and customizing guns without frustration or compromise. Visit www.RealAvid.com for more information and to see the full line of Real Avid products.