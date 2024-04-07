Real Avid announces the Armorer’s Master Hammer and Hammer/ Pin Punch Set

PRESS RELEASE

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Real Avid, the leader in DIY for Guns, recognizes that hammers and punches are two of the most essential tools for do-it-yourself gunsmiths. For 2024, the company is excited to release its all-new Armorer’s Master Hammer along with the Armorer’s Master Hammer and Accu-Punch 11-Piece Standard Pin Punch Set.

The Armorer’s Master Hammer is a fresh take on what a professional-grade gunsmithing hammer should be. Developed for optimal weight and balance, as well as exceptional ergonomics, the Armorer’s Master Hammer does it all.

Built from forged steel and incorporating a full-length tang for maximum strength and balance, the hammer is engineered at 22 ounces and 9.5-inches long to deliver strikes with precision and authority for light to heavy jobs. A molded handle with ergonomic contouring and no-slip grooving ensures a solid grip for accurate, controlled blows so you can use just enough force to get the job done.

Integrated into the handle is a removeable, magnetic pin starter. Designed to fit pins from 1/16 to 7/32 inches in diameter (1.8-7.14 mm), the pin starter magnetically holds pins in place for that critical starting strike.

The hammer features a modular, dual-head design with interchangeable hammer heads. These include a removeable soft-blow hammer head cover plus steel, brass, and nylon hammer heads that are easily swapped to meet the task at hand.

MSRP for the Armorer’s Master Hammer is $69.99.

In addition to the Armorer’s Master Hammer, Real Avid is also offering the Armorer’s Master Hammer in kit form by including the Accu-Punch 11-Piece Standard Pin Punch Set. The pin punch set features 11 standard pin punches made of hardened steel with nickel plating. The punches’ hex-shaped handle and dual rubber O-rings offer a solid grip and control when driving pins. Presented in a snap-close storage case with a flip-up pin holder, the included punches are sized 1/16 (two each), 5/64, 3/32, 1/8, 9/64, 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, ¼, and 9/32 inches.

MSRP for the Armorer’s Master Hammer and Accu-Punch 11-Piece Standard Pin Punch Set is $89.99.

To learn more about Real Avid’s gun cleaning chemicals and tooling solutions designed for the do-it-yourself firearm owner, visit www.realavid.com

About Real Avid