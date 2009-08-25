New .308 SRT Rounds Available from Extreme Shock

The newly developed .308 SRT (Short Ranged Tactical) was engineered for modern law enforcement and military personnel who require the legendary power of the .308 without suffering the over-penetration common to the heavy bullet. This SRT allows entry teams to utilize M-14 & AR10s as entry weapons and reduces the inherit liability aspects common of the heavy caliber.

About Extreme Shock

Extreme Shock™ is the safest, most technologically advanced small arms ammunition produced in the world. Extreme Shock offers superior performance with enhanced safety features that greatly exceed that of lead core ammunition. The reduced over-penetration and reduced ricochet characteristics of Extreme Shock are nothing less than revolutionary. For more information, call 877/337-6772 or visit www.extremeshockusa.net.