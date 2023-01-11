Alien Gear Holsters® honors Law Enforcement Appreciation Day with online donations

Alien Gear Holsters® offers customers a chance to support law enforcement charities by rounding up their purchase at checkout.

POST FALLS, Idaho., — Alien Gear Holsters®, designers and manufacturers of American-made holsters and firearms accessories, and the Rapid Force™ line of Level 2 and Level 3 Duty Holsters, announce that in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Alien Gear Holsters have launched a new way to support law enforcement on their website.

“At Alien Gear Holsters, we want to show our deep appreciation for the important role that law enforcement plays in keeping our communities safe,” Sandi Little, COO for Alien Gear Holsters, said. “We believe that law enforcement deserves our support and appreciation, and we are excited to offer this opportunity to give back. Thank you for your support of Alien Gear Holsters and law enforcement.”

The program allows customers the ability to round up online purchases at checkout to support various law enforcement agencies. Alien Gear Holsters will also match all donations made through this program during January, dollar for dollar. All contributions made during January will have twice the impact in supporting law enforcement. Customers will have the ability to choose the law enforcement charity or organization at checkout.

For more information on Alien Gear Holsters and the Rapid Force line, visit www.aliengearholsters.com.

About Alien Gear Holsters:

Alien Gear Holsters, a division of Tedder Industries, is based entirely in the United States and manufactures everything exclusively from their facility in Northern Idaho. Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. Alien Gear Holsters manufactures durable leather and lightweight neoprene composite holsters complete with fully swappable, plastic shells that are interchangeable with any inside and outside the waistband gun holster styles.

Rapid Force™ Duty Holsters protect the firearms of our First Responders. Engineered to meet the needs of active law enforcement and military service members, Rapid Force features a secure Level 2 or Level 3 retention, a fast and intuitive draw, and are extreme durability.

Using state-of-the-art 3D modeling, precision injection molding, and specially blended polymers, Alien Gear Holsters can repeatably produce top-quality holsters, made entirely in the USA, for much less than other tactical holster brands can produce. Alien Gear is proud to employ military and law enforcement veterans, competitive shooters, and firearms enthusiasts to ensure that our mindset matches yours.