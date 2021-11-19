Fifteen-year industry veteran, Kevin Renwick, joins SENTRY Tactical™ as VP of sales

With a growing distribution base and expanded product line, SENTRY Tactical adds key role to lead the sales teams, and support US domestic sales.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –SENTRY Tactical™, a leading manufacturer and distributor of products focused on protection, storage, and transportation of outdoor, military, and law enforcement equipment, has recently hired Kevin Renwick as Vice President of Sales to support the growing domestic markets.

Renwick is an industry veteran with over 15-years of expanding sales experience and responsibilities. His career spans industry-leading manufacturers including Traditions Performance Firearms, BLACKHAWK!, GunVault, and most recently The Safariland Group, as a Director of National Accounts in the commercial marketplace.

“I am humbled and honored to get to be a part of the SENTRY team,” stated Renwick. “We have exciting initiatives on the horizon for our consumers and customers that will drive demand. Our brand-new dropship initiative allows customers access to our full line of products and have them shipped directly from the factory. Keep an eye out! We will have new and innovative additions to our long-standing industry brands of ScopeCoat, Hex Mag, and Sentry Solutions soon. Our foundation is strong and with the team being assembled, we will only continue to get stronger and more customer-focused.” Kevin can be reached at kevinr@sentryltp.com.

“Kevin is a customer-focused leader who values long-term relationships that create growth opportunities for both the customer and manufacturer. His time and reach in the industry made him an excellent choice for this position,” stated Mike Noell, CEO of SENTRY Tactical. “Over the next few months, this position will be focused on growing our customer base, implementing new exciting programs for the 2022 season, and launching several new product categories in preparation for the SHOT show.”

To learn more about SENTRY Tactical, or to become a dealer, contact us at info@sentryltp.com or visit sentrytactical.com.

About SENTRY Tactical™:

™ is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes a growing line of innovative products supporting Military, Law Enforcement, and Shooting Sports markets. Product families include Tactical Nylon - plate carriers, belts, pouches, and accessories; Bags and Packs, Firearm Covers for handgun and long guns, Magazines, and On-Gun Accessories branded SENTRY Hexmag; Optic Covers branded SENTRY Scopecoat®, the dry lubrication system of SENTRY Solutions, and the new line of SENTRY Holsters. With an innovative product portfolio backed by US and International patents, SENTRY backs all of their products with a hassle-free Lifetime Warranty to protect your investment. “Live to Protect.”