Baltimore County Police Department Adopts FN FNS-40 LS as Duty Pistol

Largest department in the country to deploy the FNS pistol

Baltimore, Md. - Baltimore County (MD) Police Department has selected the new FN FNS-40 LS (long slide) as their service firearm, to be carried by on-duty police officers.

FNH USA will deliver 1,920 FN FNS-40 LS striker-fired pistols fitted with Warren-Sevigny Carry Night Sights and a 14-round magazine.

“We are pleased that the Baltimore County Police Department is the first to field the FN FNS-40LS pistol as their new duty firearm and look forward to serving them in the coming years,” said Mark Cherpes, President and CEO. “Today, Baltimore County has become the largest law enforcement agency in the country to turn to the FNS line of striker-fired pistols as their firearm of choice. The FNS line features stainless steel slides and hammer-forged barrels, which will give officers the durability and reliability they need in the line of duty.”

The pistols will be produced at FN Manufacturing in Columbia, SC and distributed through AmChar Wholesale, Inc.

