Rings Manufacturing Smith and Wesson M&P BodyGuard 380 Bluegun

Melbourne, FL - July 2014: Introducing the Smith and Wesson M&P Bodyguard 380 Bluegun replica from Ring’s Manufacturing. The Smith M&P Bodyguard is molded from solid blue polyurethane to differentiate them from a live weapon.

The Smith and Wesson M&P Bodyguard 380 firearm was introduced by Smith and Wesson in early 2014 as a back-up/off-duty weapon, The M&P version of the Bodyguard does not have the built-in laser, but Rings MFG has both Bluegun versions. In April 2014, Los Angeles, CA Police Department had approved the Smith and Wesson Bodyguard 380 for back-up and off-duty carry. The Smith and Wesson Bodyguard 380 offers a list of features not all found on comparable .380 guns; namely, second strike capability, real adjustable sights, a safety lever, a loaded chamber indicator, a slide stop lever, slide lock after the last round, and a built in laser on the non M&P version.

Blueguns’ Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard 380 is a 1:1 exact replica of the original Smith Bodyguard allowing officers to train in safe realistic tactical scenarios without the need to use their duty firearms. All Blueguns are 100% manufactured in the USA.