Statement by NRA Executive Vice President & CEO Wayne Lapierre

FAIRFAX, V.A. - The following statement was issued this morning by Wayne LaPierre, Executive Vice President and CEO of the National Rifle Association of America.

“On behalf of the more than five million members of the National Rifle Association, and especially on behalf of our members from the law enforcement community, Iwant to express the deep anguish all of us feel for the heroic Dallas law enforcement officers who were killed and wounded, as well as to those who so bravely ran toward danger to defend the city and the people of Dallas.

With heavy hearts, NRA members honor their heroism and offer our deepest condolences to all of their families.”