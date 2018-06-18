Savage introduces new lineup of high-performance 110 Tactical with AccuFit system

WESTFIELD, Mass. — When the stakes are high, settle for nothing less than the extreme precision, unflinching performance and industry-leading adaptability of the new Savage 110 Tactical. Caliber options include 308 Win, 6.5 Creedmoor and 6mm Creedmoor. Shipments of these firearms are currently being delivered to dealers.

The 110 Tactical’s revolutionary AccuFit system lets tactical and competitive shooters perfectly customize comb height and length-of-pull for the utmost consistency in all situations, while the user-adjustable AccuTrigger provides a light, crisp pull.

Together with the AccuStock, which secures the action three-dimensionally along its entire length, the 110 Tactical provides the fit and function of a custom rifle—right out of the box. It also features a suppressor-ready threaded barrel, a one-piece scope rail and 10-round detachable box magazine. Available in right- and left-hand models.

Features & Benefits

AccuFit system lets shooters quickly adjust comb height and length-of-pull

User-adjustable AccuTrigger

AccuStock rail system secures the action three-dimensionally along its entire length

Detachable 10-round Magpul AICS magazine

Threaded heavy barrel with end cap

20 MOA EGW rail

Gray or Desert Tan synthetic stock

New Model 110 design and ergonomics

Tactical oversized bolt handle

Part No. / Description / MSRP

110 Tactical (Gray)

57006 / 308 Win., 20-inch barrel / $784

57007 / 308 Win., 24-inch barrel / $784

57232 / 6.5 Creedmoor, 24-inch barrel / $784

110 Tactical LH (Left-Hand)

57009 / 308 Win., 24-inch barrel / $784

110 Tactical Desert (Desert Tan)

57008 / 6.5 Creedmoor, 24-inch barrel / $769

57137 / 6mm Creedmoor, 26-inch barrel / $769

