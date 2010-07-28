FNH USA’s SCAR 17S rifle is now available in limited quantities at your local dealer

McLean, Va.- FNH USA announces the arrival of a limited first production run of SCAR 17S rifles. This first release of the commercial SCAR 17S will include a durable, lockable, waterproof Hardigg® Storm hard side case that is ideal for storage and transportation along with a certificate of authenticity attesting that it is part of the initial production run marking the introduction of the FN SCAR 17S in the U.S.A. The semi-automatic FN SCAR 17S is a modular, lightweight, semi-automatic rifle with exceptional reliability and durability.



It features:

• A free floating, cold hammer-forged MIL-SPEC barrel with a hard-chromed bore;

• An innovative gas-operated, short stroke piston system for fouling reduction and improved reliability;

• Fully ambidextrous operating controls that allow adaptability for left and right hand users;

• A receiver-integrated MIL-STD 1913 optical rail plus three accessory rails to allow use of a wide variety of tactical lights and lasers;

• A side-folding, polymer stock that is adjustable for comb height and length of pull;

• 7.62 x 51 mm (308 WIN.) cartridge chambering;

• A choice of 10 or 20-round magazines;

• Authentic USSOCOM flat dark earth finish; and

• A barrel length of 16.25” and weight of 8.0 lbs.

The SCAR 17S makes an ideal platform for the Heavy Metal Divisions in various three-gun shooting venues as well as U.S. Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) sanctioned events.

Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.