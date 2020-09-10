NRA supports retired law enforcement officers’ right to carry

FAIRFAX, Va. — Today, the NRA and the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs filed an amicus brief in support of retired, federal law enforcement officers, who brought suit against the state of New Jersey under the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (“LEOSA”).

LEOSA allows current and retired qualified officers with identification issued by their agency to carry a concealed firearm nationwide, regardless of state law. The plaintiffs here meet those qualifications. Yet the state of New Jersey, in violation of federal law, is still requiring them to get state-issued concealed carry licenses.

“LEOSA is crystal clear here,” said Michael Jean, ILA Director of the Office of Litigation Counsel. “Congress preempted state law and allowed any law enforcement officer who meets LEOSA’s requirements to carry concealed nationwide. The plaintiffs here meet those requirements. They don’t need any other license. New Jersey is wrong.”

The case is Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association v. Gurbir Grewal. It is in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. We will keep you posted on future developments.

About the National Rifle Association

The NRA is America’s preeminent gun rights organization, made up of nearly five million members. Together, we fight and win the toughest battles for the Second Amendment, all while offering the best firearms educational programs in the country.