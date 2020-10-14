Staccato 2011 pistols duty-approved by over 250 LE agencies

Agencies choose Staccato for its high performing pistols, partnership mentality, and law enforcement training.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Staccato 2011, LLC announced today a company milestone: over 250 law enforcement agencies across the country have approved Staccato 2011 pistols for duty use. Law enforcement is embracing Staccato not only for the company’s high-performing pistols, but also for its ongoing support that includes training. Major departments approving Staccato include LA County Sheriffs, Riverside County Sheriffs, and the Long Beach Police Department.

“We forged our first law enforcement relationships under two years ago. In this short amount of time, the positive response for Staccato has been humbling; we are proud to serve thousands of officers who carry our pistols both on and off-duty,” said Marine Corps veteran Nate Horvath, CEO, Staccato.

“Departments are approving Staccato 2011 pistols for their superior performance in qualification tests that include pistol reliability, accuracy, and ergonomics/efficiency,” said Buck Pierson (USMC GySgt ret.), Staccato’s Director of Law Enforcement and Military Business. “Departments are also choosing Staccato for our partnership mentality and ongoing support. We provide free 2011 transition courses for law enforcement, a 2011 armorers course, and other specialized on-site department instruction. Instruction is led by senior Staccato team members like Mike Pannone [former US Marine Reconnaissance, Army Special Forces (Green Beret), 1st SFOD-D (Delta) and the Asymmetric Warfare Group)], Matt Little (former Army Special Forces and Chicago PD SWAT), and Master Gunsmiths,” said Pierson.

Patrick Dougherty, Sgt. Long Beach Police Department, was a part of LBPD’s year-long evaluation of Staccato. Beyond pistol qualification, Dougherty explains that LBPD’s partnership with Staccato is valued deeply, especially in today’s climate. “LBPD appreciates everything Staccato has done for us, and the stance the company has taken alongside law enforcement when very few will publicly do that. Courage is the rarest of traits, and we thank Staccato for supporting us.”

Staccato provides law enforcement, military, and first responders a discount on pistols and magazines. As a veteran-led, Texas-based company that only uses American materials and parts, Staccato is proud to serve those who protect our freedoms daily.

About Staccato

Twenty-five years ago, Staccato (formerly STI) revolutionized competition shooting by bringing the world a new gun platform, the 2011. Built with FlaTec, Staccato 2011 pistols are trusted by elite law enforcement teams like the U.S. Marshals SOG, the Texas Rangers, and LAPD Metro. Staccato pistols are approved for duty by over 250 agencies across the country. Reliable, durable, insanely accurate, safe, and easy to shoot well, Staccato pistols are fast becoming the pistol of choice for shooters of all skill levels ranging from professionals to home defenders to beginners. With a lifetime warranty, Staccato handguns are designed, precision engineered, and handcrafted in Georgetown, Texas, and built with American steel and parts. As an American firearms manufacturer, Staccato is proud that over 25% of its team members are veterans and 100% are patriots.