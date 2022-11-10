Taurus announces holiday rebate on G-series pistols

Bainbridge, GA – Taurus, manufacturer of premium handguns for defense, hunting, and sport shooting, is excited to kick off summer with a rebate on new G-Series personal defense handgun purchases. This limited-time rebate covers all G-series models, including the G3, G3c, G2c, and the GX4.

From now through January 15, 2023, consumers who purchase a new G-series 9mm can receive a $50 rebate on GX4 and GX4XL pistols and a $25 rebate on qualified G2C, G3, G3C, G3X, and G3XL pistols purchased between November 1, 2022, and January 15, 2023. Rebate redemption is easy. Simply complete the rebate form or online submission with the original Taurus G UPC for each product. Include a dated copy of the receipt or itemized sales invoice and mail everything to: Taurus G Rebate, Dept. 13009, P.O. Box 5018, Stacy, MN 55078-5018.

Participating consumers can pre-qualify for the rebate by visiting TaurusUSA.com/Rebate. Rebate status can be followed at TaurusUSA.MyCheckStatus.com or by calling 844-567-8041.

Since their introduction, the G-series semi-autos have led the polymer striker-fired personal defense handgun segment for their reliability and class-leading performance-to-price ratio. With models ranging from the full-size G3 to the micro-compact GX4, and with available T.O.R.O. optic mounting options, the G-series offers EDC and deep-concealment options to meet any lifestyle and carry requirements.

Taurus G-series handguns are noted for their accuracy, dependability, and exceptional ergonomics that accommodate shooters of all sizes and experience levels. Now Taurus consumers can enjoy even greater value when they purchase a new G-series 9mm through January 15, 2022.

For more information on the award-winning Taurus G-series handguns, go to TaurusUSA.com.

About Taurus:

Taurus Holdings, Inc. (“Taurus”) and its subsidiaries continues to evolve and produce revolutionary new products. In addition, new standards for quality and efficiency help deliver reliable and affordable guns to the market. Taurus is based in Bainbridge, Georgia. Taurus is owned by Taurus Armas, S.A. which is a publicly traded company based in Brazil. Taurus Armas S.A. manufactures a wide variety of consumer and industrial products that are distributed worldwide.

For additional information, visit www.taurususa.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Cody Osborn and Caleb Giddings // PR@TaurusUSA.com