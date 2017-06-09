2017 JAG Guide for Firearms Training Programs
If you are looking for a way to pay for a simulated or live-fire training program, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve researched and developed a how-to guide to help you find Justice Assistance Grant, or JAG, funds needed for your program.
In this guide, you will learn:
- How to find the right grants for firearms training
- How to get prepped for a firearms training grant application
- Where to find links to JAG state funding