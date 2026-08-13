NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

Firearms

Patrol rifle LVPO
Firearms
Seeing before shooting: Why LPVOs belong on the modern patrol rifle
LPVOs can give patrol officers more than added range, providing critical visual information that supports threat identification
August 13, 2026 10:50 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
507C-X3 Whitebox.jpg
Optics, Sights & Scopes
Holosun updates 507C pistol optic for 2026 with revised housing and light sensor
The 507C-X3 retains the RMR footprint and multi-reticle system while adding a revised housing, updated lens geometry and improved automatic brightness control
July 13, 2026 02:55 PM
IMG_1222.PNG
Firearms
Why your rifle won’t hold zero — and what to check first
A shifting rifle zero can stem from shooter mechanics, mounting issues, ammunition, equipment wear or storage practices — and knowing how to identify the cause is critical
June 25, 2026 02:15 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Screenshot 2026-08-14 102048.png
Legal
DOJ settles suit with LASD over alleged ‘unconscionable delays’ in granting gun permits
In response to the suit, the LASD “drastically cut those waiting times and is now in compliance with statutory deadlines,” the DOJ stated
August 14, 2026 10:31 AM
HO-darcXYAABMvV.jpg
Firearms
N.Y. man faces more than 70 weapons charges after NYPD finds ghost gun stash
The defendant has been charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of an assault weapon and criminal possession of a firearm
August 06, 2026 11:25 AM
Screenshot 2026-07-10 121206.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
Ga. officer fired, charged after negligent discharge kills suspect
Now-former DeKalb County Police officer Derrick Harris Jr. was allegedly holding his gun to Seth Jayden Eccles’s back while trying to cuff him when he negligently discharged his gun
July 10, 2026 12:58 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Mississippi FBI Arrests
FBI
FBI arrests man accused of scratching out firearm’s serial number, scrawling phrase used by school shooter
The FBI alleged the man carved ‘there is no God,’ a phrase used by Ethan Crumbley, into a firearm with a removed serial number; he is also accused of praising mass shooters online
June 22, 2026 05:12 PM
3D Printed Guns
Gun Legislation and Law Enforcement
N.Y. bill would require 3-D printers to be sold with tech to prevent them from printing guns
The new requirement, also under consideration in California, attempts to thwart the production of untraceable “ghost guns”
June 17, 2026 11:59 AM
Police officer with shotgun
Firearms
Why your agency shouldn’t shelve the shotgun
Agencies that undertrain with the 12-gauge are overlooking one of law enforcement’s most powerful and versatile defensive tools
June 11, 2026 11:11 AM
 · 
Warren Wilson
ChatGPT Image Jun 10, 2026, 01_46_59 PM.png
Firearms
Firearms survey: Are officers equipped for longer-range engagements?
Nearly half of respondents identified threats beyond typical handgun range as a limitation, while many pointed to optics, patrol rifles and additional training as ways to improve capability
June 10, 2026 02:57 PM
 · 
Leon Reha
IMG_0314.JPG
Firearms
Security holsters: The final ring of safety
A quality retention holster won’t stop every gun grab, but when combined with awareness, positioning and retention skills, it can provide the critical seconds officers need to stay in the fight
June 10, 2026 10:47 AM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
US-NEWS-DOJ-PHILLY-GUN-PERMITS-PROBE-FILEPIC-PH
Gun Legislation and Law Enforcement
Justice Department launches investigation into Philadelphia PD’s gun license denials
Within Philadelphia city limits, gun owners are required to have a license to carry a firearm openly, and the police department has broad authority to revoke them
June 10, 2026 10:40 AM
Screenshot 2025-02-11 122854.jpg
Firearms Training
A day in the life of a firearms instructor
Meet Clint Achziger, a Santa Ana Police Department sergeant with over three decades of firearms training experience
June 09, 2026 10:21 AM
 · 
Sarah Calams
Patrol rifles
Firearms
Why every patrol officer should have a rifle
From the shotgun era to modern patrol rifles, one veteran officer explains why rifles improve accuracy, officer safety and community protection — and why proficiency must be a nonnegotiable part of patrol duty
June 09, 2026 10:09 AM
 · 
Kyle Sumpter
New Policing Matters Podcast Thumbnail (3).jpg
Firearms
Beyond the range: TitanX brings data-driven handgun training everywhere
Combining realistic firearm handling, laser feedback and performance analytics, the Mantis TitanX helps officers build handgun skills between range sessions
June 08, 2026 03:01 PM
 · 
Leon Reha
20230719_161745.jpg
Firearms
Is your duty weapon enough for today’s threats?
Most duty weapons are sufficient for everyday policing; the bigger question is whether agencies are prepared for the incidents that fall outside the average day on patrol
June 08, 2026 01:04 PM
 · 
Sarah Calams
P1_Gated_Asset_Firearms_Week_Editorial_Promo_Graphics-Hero_Image_1920x1080.png
Firearms
Would your current setup hold up? A firearms capability check
This practical 10-point self-assessment helps agencies determine whether their firearms setup is equipped for the realities police officers face in the field
June 08, 2026 12:45 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
AP23229618380383.jpg
Firearms
Reloading at the speed of life: What the Fargo ambush reveals about gunfight readiness
A lifesaving response offers lasting lessons on handgun reloads, movement and performing under the pressures of a real-world gunfight
June 08, 2026 10:39 AM
 · 
Leon Reha
ee2728f8-8808-4562-96ee-b65b1f9cbc58.jpeg
Firearms
Why reload efficiency matters when your handgun runs dry
If your handgun is hungry, your response should be automatic: feed it and get back to work; here’s how to build reload skills that stand up to stress
June 08, 2026 09:52 AM
 · 
Todd Fletcher
ChatGPT Image Jun 1, 2026, 11_08_43 AM.png
Firearms
Firearms Week survey: Are officers equipped for tomorrow’s threats?
From capacity and deployment speed to access to backup weapons, Police1 wants to hear how officers view their current firearms setup and where they see room for improvement
June 01, 2026 01:21 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Making Machine Guns
LEOSA
What Connecticut’s pistol conversion law could mean for LEOSA carriers
A bill targeting easily converted pistols could affect future sales of older Glock models, raising concerns among active and retired law enforcement officers
May 13, 2026 10:02 AM
 · 
Donald J. Mihalek
1000027013.jpg
Ammunition
What instructors should know about jacketed frangible 5.56 ammo
As suppressor concerns drive interest in jacketed frangible rounds, instructors need to separate marketing claims from real-world performance and limitations
May 04, 2026 10:34 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
Trijicon ACOG scope.png
Optics, Sights & Scopes
Speed vs. precision: How to bridge the gap
Trijicon’s new optic system combines magnification, red dot for variety of needs
April 30, 2026 04:59 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Dry fire 3.jpg
Firearms Training
Skill without thrill: The most efficient firearms training you’re not doing
Dry practice may lack excitement, but it remains one of the most effective ways for officers to build and sustain critical firearm skills
March 31, 2026 10:18 AM
 · 
Kyle Sumpter
SWAT officer with rifle in red zone
Firearms
Why experienced operators were right to question ‘searching through the sights’
Searching through an optic can sharpen precision but may narrow awareness, delaying threat detection and increasing risk during dynamic room entries
March 30, 2026 08:47 PM
 · 
Force Science
Police officer hearing loss
Firearms
Suppressors and the hidden cost of hearing loss in policing
Noise-induced hearing loss is widespread, permanent and costly. Here’s why suppressed rifles are emerging as a practical safety solution for agencies
March 19, 2026 07:09 PM
 · 
Detective Deputy Chief (Ret.) Tony Levatino
2026.03.06-octf-3.jpg
Investigations
Man faces 176 charges after multi-agency investigation dismantles NYC gun trafficking operation
Authorities recovered 32 firearms, 12 high-capacity magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition during the operation
March 14, 2026 07:00 AM
Ice Rink Shooting-Hero
Investigations
Bystander put hand into gun chamber to stop R.I. hockey rink shooter
Michael Black jammed the gun with his hand and other bystanders put the shooter in a chokehold, subduing the suspect before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said
February 19, 2026 05:52 PM
US-NEWS-REPORTS-HANDGUN-MALFUNCTIONS-NATIONWIDE-PROMPT-1-MLI.jpg
Firearms
Mich. PD to switch from Sig P320 to Glock Gen 6, chief cites safety concerns
The Grand Blanc Township board approved a motion to purchase 50 Glock Gen 6 9MM handguns with sights, along with new holsters and other equipment for $48,256.50
February 17, 2026 02:35 PM
MOST POPULAR
Police Lights
  1. Gun stolen from N.Y. police station nearly 50 years ago recovered during Mich. traffic stop
  2. Police seize 23 guns from home of 13-year-old who appeared to idolize mass shooters
  3. Several agencies stop reselling duty weapons following report on police guns used in crimes
  4. ‘Prepared’ homeowner shoots suspect who wounded Texas officer
  5. Wash. police academy bans SIG Sauer P320 after unintended discharge incident