Firearms
LPVOs can give patrol officers more than added range, providing critical visual information that supports threat identification
The 507C-X3 retains the RMR footprint and multi-reticle system while adding a revised housing, updated lens geometry and improved automatic brightness control
A shifting rifle zero can stem from shooter mechanics, mounting issues, ammunition, equipment wear or storage practices — and knowing how to identify the cause is critical
In response to the suit, the LASD “drastically cut those waiting times and is now in compliance with statutory deadlines,” the DOJ stated
The defendant has been charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of an assault weapon and criminal possession of a firearm
Now-former DeKalb County Police officer Derrick Harris Jr. was allegedly holding his gun to Seth Jayden Eccles’s back while trying to cuff him when he negligently discharged his gun
FBI arrests man accused of scratching out firearm’s serial number, scrawling phrase used by school shooter
The FBI alleged the man carved ‘there is no God,’ a phrase used by Ethan Crumbley, into a firearm with a removed serial number; he is also accused of praising mass shooters online
The new requirement, also under consideration in California, attempts to thwart the production of untraceable “ghost guns”
Agencies that undertrain with the 12-gauge are overlooking one of law enforcement’s most powerful and versatile defensive tools
Nearly half of respondents identified threats beyond typical handgun range as a limitation, while many pointed to optics, patrol rifles and additional training as ways to improve capability
A quality retention holster won’t stop every gun grab, but when combined with awareness, positioning and retention skills, it can provide the critical seconds officers need to stay in the fight
Within Philadelphia city limits, gun owners are required to have a license to carry a firearm openly, and the police department has broad authority to revoke them
Meet Clint Achziger, a Santa Ana Police Department sergeant with over three decades of firearms training experience
From the shotgun era to modern patrol rifles, one veteran officer explains why rifles improve accuracy, officer safety and community protection — and why proficiency must be a nonnegotiable part of patrol duty
Combining realistic firearm handling, laser feedback and performance analytics, the Mantis TitanX helps officers build handgun skills between range sessions
Most duty weapons are sufficient for everyday policing; the bigger question is whether agencies are prepared for the incidents that fall outside the average day on patrol
This practical 10-point self-assessment helps agencies determine whether their firearms setup is equipped for the realities police officers face in the field
A lifesaving response offers lasting lessons on handgun reloads, movement and performing under the pressures of a real-world gunfight
If your handgun is hungry, your response should be automatic: feed it and get back to work; here’s how to build reload skills that stand up to stress
From capacity and deployment speed to access to backup weapons, Police1 wants to hear how officers view their current firearms setup and where they see room for improvement
A bill targeting easily converted pistols could affect future sales of older Glock models, raising concerns among active and retired law enforcement officers
As suppressor concerns drive interest in jacketed frangible rounds, instructors need to separate marketing claims from real-world performance and limitations
Trijicon’s new optic system combines magnification, red dot for variety of needs
Dry practice may lack excitement, but it remains one of the most effective ways for officers to build and sustain critical firearm skills
Searching through an optic can sharpen precision but may narrow awareness, delaying threat detection and increasing risk during dynamic room entries
Noise-induced hearing loss is widespread, permanent and costly. Here’s why suppressed rifles are emerging as a practical safety solution for agencies
Authorities recovered 32 firearms, 12 high-capacity magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition during the operation
Michael Black jammed the gun with his hand and other bystanders put the shooter in a chokehold, subduing the suspect before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said
The Grand Blanc Township board approved a motion to purchase 50 Glock Gen 6 9MM handguns with sights, along with new holsters and other equipment for $48,256.50
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