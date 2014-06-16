Ailing Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Leaves Void in Department

With Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Ruben Torres of East Stroudsburg on a medical leave of absence since April, things just haven’t been the same in the police department.

Having worked closely with Torres for 24 of the 25 years Torres has been with the East Stroudsburg Borough and then Stroud Area Regional Police departments, fellow Officer Ken Palmer misses him every day when coming into work.

“Ruben has a crazy amount of knowledge about the job, and he’s always willing to share that knowledge with less experienced officers, not to show off how much he knows but just to help them do the job correctly,” Palmer said. “And he’s got a great heart. He’s just a good friend.”

Read full story.