BK Technologies declares quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla.- BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE:BKTI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on January 19, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on January 4, 2021.

John Struble, Chairman of the Board, said, “We are pleased to continue the Company’s capital return program with the declaration of our nineteenth consecutive quarterly dividend.”

About BK Technologies

