MissionSquare Retirement Partners with NLEOMF In Honoring Law Enforcement

The leading provider of public-service-sector retirement plan services commits to providing support for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) today announced that MissionSquare Retirement, the premier provider of retirement planning services to those working in public service, is serving as the exclusive sponsor of the nonprofit’s new Ambassador program.

“We’re proud to support NLEOMF and help honor those who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of MissionSquare Retirement. “We share a mission with NLEOMF to support the needs of those who serve and protect, and we’re proud to help bring awareness to the organization through their new Ambassador program.”

The NLEOMF Ambassador Program is a nationwide effort to promote each of the three pillars of its mission: the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, the National Law Enforcement Museum, and its Officer Safety and Wellness programming through outreach, resources, and education. The Ambassadors, comprised of both active and retired law enforcement officers around the country, serve as local NLEOMF liaisons to law enforcement agencies by providing training and technical assistance to officers as it pertains to its three pillars.

“We are thankful to have MissionSquare Retirement as a partner in supporting those who protect and serve,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “NLEOMF depends on the support of our Ambassadors. They believe passionately in our mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve.” She added: “Ambassadors demonstrate this commitment by building awareness and generating support for the organization while giving officers the opportunity to participate—firsthand—in honoring the men and women whose names are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. With MissionSquare Retirement’s support, we can also provide officers with the resources they need to invest in their future.”

For more information on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Ambassador Program visit NLEOMF.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all of the 23,229 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, NLEOMF maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. NLEOMF’s third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum (LawEnforcementMuseum.org) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement (formerly ICMA-RC) was founded 50 years ago, in 1972, dedicated to building retirement security for those working in public service. As of 5/31/22, the company now serves more than 1.67 million participants in all 50 states and more than 9,900 plans, all uniquely focused on the public service sector. Many of MissionSquare’ s clients are first responders, and in 2001, MissionSquare Retirement founded the MissionSquare Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor local and state government employees who lost their lives in service. The Fund provides financial assistance to the surviving children and spouses of employees who have died in the line of duty.