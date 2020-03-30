National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund board chair stepping down after 12 years of service

WASHINGTON —The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) announced that Karen P. Tandy, Chair of the Board of Directors, has stepped down after twelve years of outstanding service to the organization.

“Leading the NLEOMF Board of Directors through its restructuring efforts this past year has been one of the greatest highlights of my decades-long career with law enforcement,” said Ms. Tandy, former Administrator of one of the Nation’s preeminent law enforcement organizations, the Drug Enforcement Administration. “With this Board and the gifted leadership of CEO Marcia Ferranto and her team, the long history and precious sacrifices of dedicated law enforcement will continue to honor and inspire all communities at the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum. While I may be stepping down as Board Chair, I certainly will continue my strong support of this organization and all the work they do to honor our nation’s heroes and their families,” said Tandy.

Lori Sharpe Day, Managing Partner of The Ashcroft Law Firm and current Vice Chair of the NLEOMF Board of Directors, has been named interim Chairperson of the Board. Ms. Day previously served as the Interim CEO of the NLEOMF and also is a former official at the United States Department of Justice.

“Karen Tandy’s leadership at the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum has been incredible, and we are grateful for the time and experience she dedicated to this organization. We hate to see her leave but know she will always be one of our strongest supporters,” said Day.

“As Lori Sharpe Day takes the helm of the Board, we look forward to the future as we forge forward on our mission to honor the fallen, tell the story of American law enforcement, and make it safer for those who serve,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the NLEOMF.

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 21,910 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.