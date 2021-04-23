Reflex Protect® to exhibit at mock prison riot at Moundsville

Introducing Corrections to Next Gen Spray Technology and Decon

MISSOULA, Mont.– Reflex Protect® will present and demonstrate its innovative active defense spray and fast-acting decontaminant at the Mock Prison Riot at the West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, West Virginia on May 4th and 5th. Law enforcement and corrections professionals can learn how this liquid gel spray and decon is superior to every OC pepper spray, and request a T&E Kit by stopping by the booth on the exhibition floor Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Mock Prison Riot is a four-day law enforcement and corrections tactical experience where teams train at the decommissioned West Virginia Penitentiary and experience the most cutting-edge law enforcement and corrections technologies and tactics.

The Mock Prison Riot is the perfect place for LE and corrections to see in action the world’s most effective less-lethal force solution: our immediate-acting defense spray – Reflex Protect Presidia Gel® – and its partner rapid antidote/decontaminate, Reflex Remove®,” says CEO Joe Anderson. “Used together, these are lifesaving tools that increase officer safety and reduce injuries to both officers, inmates, and suspects.”

An inmate or suspect can be quickly controlled and then decontaminated and returned to normal in a few minutes with no long-lasting effects,” explains Matt Schaefer, president of Tactical Defense Training (TDT) and Reflex Protect’s partner for tactical training. “All the reasons cops hate OC spray do not apply to Reflex Protect.”

About Reflex Protect®

Reflex Protect® creates revolutionary less-lethal products and training for law enforcement, healthcare, and education markets, offering the most significant technology and utility innovations in less-lethal active defense spray products in decades. The company is proudly headquartered in Montana and products are manufactured in the U.S.A. More information can be found at ReflexProtectTactical.com.

About Tactical Defense Training Inc.

Tactical Defense Training Inc. (TDT) is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement and military training. Since 1999, TDT has trained LE from local, state, and federal agencies, students from every branch of the military, and private security.