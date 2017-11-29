Lexipol releases largest policy platform upgrade in three years

Over 50 New Features and Improvements Increase Speed, User-Friendliness and Productivity

DALLAS - Lexipol, America’s leading source of policy and training solutions for public safety organizations, today announced the latest version of its web-based development system – the largest update in three years. With more than 50 new features and system improvements, Lexipol’s Knowledge Management System 5 (KMS 5) is its smartest, most responsive public safety policy management and training platform to date.

Feature changes and enhancements to the software focus on three key elements: helping Lexipol customers work faster, work easier and work smarter. The release increases the platform’s speed and performance, enhances the user interface and increases efficiency by streamlining policy review. Improved accessibility allows for better compatibility on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices.

“We are excited to offer this new software version and its advanced features to our customers,” said Lexipol CEO Michael Davis. “Our focus is to provide public safety agencies with the policies, policy management and training they need, when they need it, to protect themselves and the community.”

KMS 5 Key New Features and Benefits:

• Faster System Speed and Performance: The newly redesigned user interface significantly reduces task completion time. Policy manuals load 50% faster, policy updates process in 30% less time and Daily Training Bulletins issue in 25% less time.

• Intuitive Use: The redesigned editing feature mimics word-processing software with updated controls and new configuration options. Users can cut and paste from external documents and retain source formatting. Additional expanded formatting functions allow for simple creation of custom policy content.

• Productivity: New collaboration features streamline policy review and approval, while policy update categories create simple prioritization. Policy and training alerts are available via email and mobile devices notifications, leading to an increase in policy acknowledgement and training compliance.

For more information on this new policy platform and a full list of enhancements, contact Lexipol at info@lexipol.com or visit www.lexipol.com.

About Lexipol

Lexipol is America’s leading source of state-specific policy and training solutions that reduce risk, lower litigation costs and improve personnel safety in law enforcement and probation agencies, fire departments and corrections facilities. Delivered via an online platform and mobile app, Lexipol’s content is continuously updated to address legislative changes and evolving best practices. Using accountability tools and integrated training, Lexipol provides a cost-effective way for agencies to enhance policy compliance and understanding, allowing leaders to focus more resources on serving their communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lexipol offers policy management solutions exas, Lexipol offers policy management solutions to more than 3,000 agencies in 34 states. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.