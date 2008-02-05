Electrophysics HotShot: New Models, More Value

Fairfield, NJ—Electrophysics, a leading manufacturer of thermal imaging cameras, is pleased to announce the introduction of new models and new price points for their HotShot Infrared Camera product line. The award-winning HotShot, selected as a PLANT ENGINEERING Magazine’s Product of the Year, combines superior performance and best in class ergonomic design in a low-cost and highly featured package. Now with models starting at below US$10,000, the different camera models now include ReportIR, HotShot’s highly integrated multi-page report software.

An entirely new concept in industrial inspection data collection, the HotShot is the world’s first thermography camera with an integrated data logger functionality and icon-based user interface featuring route-based capability and integration with asset databases such as CMMS. With the addition of a touchscreen interface and articulating camera head make HotShot unique for industrial and facility inspection applications.

Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Electrophysics develops advanced thermal imaging, near infrared and night vision systems for use in a host of imaging applications. Since 1969, Electrophysics has maintained its focus on delivering products that reflect the company’s exceptional engineering capabilities to meet specific real world demands while keeping pace with rapidly evolving imaging technologies. The Company has realized exceptional growth as a result of its customer-centric philosophy and remains firmly committed to continually innovating its products in order to enhance the experience of end-users. Electrophysics is vertically integrated with expertise in complex signal processing, optics, embedded software, PC software applications development and hardware design.

For additional information and full specifications about the HotShot cameras, please click here!