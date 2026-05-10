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National Police Week

National Police Week discounts and deals

5.11 Tactical, Huel, LA Police Gear and others are offering discounts during National Police Week

May 10, 2026 07:31 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — National Police Week honors and celebrates law enforcement officers.

During Police Week, Police1 compiled this list of discounts and deals for law enforcement. There are also lots of year-round discounts for police officers.

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Off Duty
30+ fantastic discounts for law enforcement officers
Many merchants offer special discounts to LEOs as a “thank you” for their service. Save on travel, apparel, electronics and more.
March 11, 2025 05:55 PM
Deals for cops

National Police Week 2026 deals and discounts

Huel

Details: First responders get 20% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins and essential nutrients — ready when you are.

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20% Off Huel
First responders get 20% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and essential nutrients — ready when you are.
Shop Now

5.11 Days Anniversary sale

Details: 5.11 Days sale, May 5-12, 2026, offers 25% off sitewide on gear and apparel, as well as free ground shipping on orders over $99. From everyday carry gear to purpose-built apparel, it’s an excellent chance to grab essentials from a brand that’s built its reputation on performance and trust.

Promo Code: No code is needed for this site-wide 5.11 sale.

LA Police Gear

Details: LA Police Gear is offering 25% off, as well as flash deals, on LAPG brand items.

Promo Code: POLICEWEEK25

TacMed Solutions

Details: TacMed Solutions is offering 15% off on its Downed Officer Kit (DOK) and Pocket Medical Kit (PMK) during their National Police Week sale, May 11-17, 2026.

Black Rifle Coffee

Details: First responders get 20% off their first Black Rifle Coffee Club subscription.

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Show your support for law enforcement
When purchasing from an online retailer, like Amazon, read reviews and pick merchandise from a reputable seller. Here are Thin Blue Line items from Amazon to consider:
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Christmas Tree Ornament
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Challenge Coin Display
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Thin Blue Line Flag - 3X5 Foot with Embroidered Stars and Sewn Stripes
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Wooden American Flag Wall Art
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QALO Men’s Rubber Silicone Ring
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Thin Blue Line Blue Lives Matter Flag Sticker
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HAKA Thin Blue Line Hat
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Thin Blue Line American Flag Heart Police T-Shirt
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Grunt Style Basic Men’s T-Shirt
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Thin Blue Line Hoodie – Tactical Hooded Sweatshirt
More options to show your support for LEOs
First Responder Deals & Discounts
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221B Tactical
Discounts available for Military, First Responders, and Government Employees.
July 15, 2024 02:20 PM
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Tico Coffee Roasters
Save up to 20% off coffee roasters and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:15 AM
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Ogio
Save 15% off ‎travel bags, backpacks, duffels, golf and pickleball gear.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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QALO
Save 15% off silicone bands and silicone engagement rings.
June 17, 2024 11:15 AM
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Jewelry by Johan
Save up to 18% off engagement rings, meteorite rings, wedding bands and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Three Stars Golf
Save up to 15% off polos, headcovers, hats and tees.
June 17, 2024 11:15 AM
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Gotham Watch
Save up to 20% off quartz pocket watches, pendant watches, dual time zone watches.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Golfer Giveaways
Save 15% off golf clubs, golf balls and gear.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Giant Lifting
Save up to 5% off barbells bumper plates, benches, power racks, kettlebells, squat racks, slam balls.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Gunfighter Trading Co.
Save up to 10% off bourbon glass candles, apparel, and hygiene products.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Grey Man Gear
Save 15% off workout supplies. All products are made in the USA.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Home Chef
Save 50% off meal kit and food delivery.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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5 Star Nutrition
Save 5% off supplements and gear.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
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Benchmark Abrasives
Save up to 10% off zirconia flap discs, general-duty diamond blades.
June 17, 2024 11:13 AM
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Special Forces Charitable Trust 26oz Ice Shaker
The 26oz. Shaker features a patented, noise-free twist on agitator that is designed to blend protein powders and work as a strainer to ensure a perfect drink every time.
June 27, 2024 04:14 PM
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UMZU
Save 20% off hormones and energy, digestion and gut health, muscle, bone and skin health, protein, and fitness.
June 17, 2024 11:15 AM
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Weston
Save up to 15% off snowboards, splitboards, apparel + accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:15 AM
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WHEY Protein - Cinnabon® (27 Servings)
Ghost® Whey Protein was conceived to feed savagery around the clock*, and can be enjoyed during breakfast, post workout, throughout the day or before bed. Ghost® Whey is versatile and can be used in smoothies, oats, protein ice cream, pancakes and baked goods.
June 27, 2024 04:20 PM
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Wild Game Variety Pack Jerky
The Wild Game Variety pack has four flavors across Elk and Bison jerky/sausage sticks.
June 27, 2024 04:16 PM
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Kipling
Save 15% off handbags, backpacks, luggage, accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Glass Baron
Save up to 10% off handcrafted glass gifts, artisan figurines, fashion jewelry, ornaments, holiday gifts.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Hayes Bicycle
Save 20% off mountain bikes brakes, suspension systems, wheels, and components.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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ISOtunes.com
Save 20% off earbuds, earmuffs, and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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prAna
Save 30% off yoga, climbing, hiking, and outdoor clothing.
June 17, 2024 11:15 AM
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Gold BJJ
Save 35% off GIS, rash guards, fight shorts and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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johnnie-O
Save 10% off shirts, bottom, layering and modern golf apparel.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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JLab
Save up to 15% off true wireless headphones, earbuds, microphones, gaming gear and office accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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HighSociety Freeride Company
Save up to 5% off inflatable stand up paddle boards, electric sup pumps, coolers, and durable mountain gear.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Oru Kayak
Save 15% off folding kayaks, gear, and accessories.
June 17, 2024 11:14 AM
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Pixilated
Save up to 15% off photo booth rental kits, extras, and add-ons.
June 17, 2024 11:15 AM
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This article, originally published on April 24, 2024, has been updated with 2026 National Police Week deals for police officers. We’ll continue to add deals and discounts as we become aware of them.

National Police Week
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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