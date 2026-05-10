National Police Week discounts and deals

By Police1 Staff
WASHINGTON — National Police Week honors and celebrates law enforcement officers.
During Police Week, Police1 compiled this list of discounts and deals for law enforcement. There are also lots of year-round discounts for police officers.
Many merchants offer special discounts to LEOs as a “thank you” for their service. Save on travel, apparel, electronics and more.
National Police Week 2026 deals and discounts
Huel
Details: First responders get 20% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins and essential nutrients — ready when you are.
First responders get 20% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and essential nutrients — ready when you are.
5.11 Days Anniversary sale
Details: 5.11 Days sale, May 5-12, 2026, offers 25% off sitewide on gear and apparel, as well as free ground shipping on orders over $99. From everyday carry gear to purpose-built apparel, it’s an excellent chance to grab essentials from a brand that’s built its reputation on performance and trust.
Promo Code: No code is needed for this site-wide 5.11 sale.
LA Police Gear
Details: LA Police Gear is offering 25% off, as well as flash deals, on LAPG brand items.
Promo Code: POLICEWEEK25
TacMed Solutions
Details: TacMed Solutions is offering 15% off on its Downed Officer Kit (DOK) and Pocket Medical Kit (PMK) during their National Police Week sale, May 11-17, 2026.
Black Rifle Coffee
Details: First responders get 20% off their first Black Rifle Coffee Club subscription.
Discounts available for Military, First Responders, and Government Employees.
Save up to 20% off coffee roasters and accessories.
Save 15% off travel bags, backpacks, duffels, golf and pickleball gear.
Save 15% off silicone bands and silicone engagement rings.
Save up to 18% off engagement rings, meteorite rings, wedding bands and accessories.
Save up to 15% off polos, headcovers, hats and tees.
Save up to 20% off quartz pocket watches, pendant watches, dual time zone watches.
Save 15% off golf clubs, golf balls and gear.
Save up to 5% off barbells bumper plates, benches, power racks, kettlebells, squat racks, slam balls.
Save up to 10% off bourbon glass candles, apparel, and hygiene products.
Save 15% off workout supplies. All products are made in the USA.
Save 50% off meal kit and food delivery.
Save 5% off supplements and gear.
Save up to 10% off zirconia flap discs, general-duty diamond blades.
The 26oz. Shaker features a patented, noise-free twist on agitator that is designed to blend protein powders and work as a strainer to ensure a perfect drink every time.
Save 20% off hormones and energy, digestion and gut health, muscle, bone and skin health, protein, and fitness.
Save up to 15% off snowboards, splitboards, apparel + accessories.
Ghost® Whey Protein was conceived to feed savagery around the clock*, and can be enjoyed during breakfast, post workout, throughout the day or before bed. Ghost® Whey is versatile and can be used in smoothies, oats, protein ice cream, pancakes and baked goods.
The Wild Game Variety pack has four flavors across Elk and Bison jerky/sausage sticks.
Save 15% off handbags, backpacks, luggage, accessories.
Save up to 10% off handcrafted glass gifts, artisan figurines, fashion jewelry, ornaments, holiday gifts.
Save 20% off mountain bikes brakes, suspension systems, wheels, and components.
Save 20% off earbuds, earmuffs, and accessories.
Save 30% off yoga, climbing, hiking, and outdoor clothing.
Save 35% off GIS, rash guards, fight shorts and accessories.
Save 10% off shirts, bottom, layering and modern golf apparel.
Save up to 15% off true wireless headphones, earbuds, microphones, gaming gear and office accessories.
Save up to 5% off inflatable stand up paddle boards, electric sup pumps, coolers, and durable mountain gear.
Save 15% off folding kayaks, gear, and accessories.
Save up to 15% off photo booth rental kits, extras, and add-ons.
A look at discounted tech, gear and personal essentials that align with patrol and off-duty needs
November 26, 2025 12:32 PM ·
Stock up at 5.11 Tactical, grab a free meal at Chili’s, and enjoy more deals honoring U.S. military and first responders
November 05, 2025 05:50 PM
These stores and restaurants are showing their gratitude to law enforcement officers with an abundance of discounts
October 23, 2025 02:30 PM ·
Find deals on duty gear, household supplies, electronic devices and more — but only for a limited time
October 07, 2025 07:09 AM ·
On National Punctuation Day, test your knowledge of punctuation
September 24, 2025 10:39 AM ·
Bloodwork, CPAP therapy, supplements and nighttime routines can address hidden health issues that sabotage rest — and help officers sleep soundly again
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM ·
From mattresses and pillows to sheets, blankets and quilts, here’s how officers can turn their bed into a recovery tool that supports health, performance and well-being
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM ·
Discover how officers can improve sleep and fight fatigue with simple changes like air filters, blackout curtains and humidity control
September 18, 2025 12:44 PM ·
Investing in the right police gym equipment means more than upgraded workouts — it means preparing officers for survival in real-world encounters
September 03, 2025 01:12 PM ·
From patrol bags to medical kits, here are the essential accessories every officer should keep in a new take-home car
August 22, 2025 04:42 PM ·
Insulated, smart, and high-capacity bottles designed to help first responders beat dehydration on shift and beyond
August 20, 2025 10:15 AM ·
From paddleboarding and kayaking to fishing in remote areas, discover the gear, training and self-defense strategies outdoor enthusiasts need to stay safe on the water
August 20, 2025 09:59 AM ·
From smartwatches to hydration, here are four mission-ready picks to help you build strength, regulate stress and stay fit for the job — and for life
Score discounted duty gear, workout tools and everyday essentials July 8-11 with our curated list of budget-friendly buys
These reflections on the policing industry, written by officers themselves, shed light on the profession through compelling stories, lived experiences and sharp observation
This article, originally published on April 24, 2024, has been updated with 2026 National Police Week deals for police officers. We’ll continue to add deals and discounts as we become aware of them.