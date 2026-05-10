National Police Week discounts and deals

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — National Police Week honors and celebrates law enforcement officers.

During Police Week, Police1 compiled this list of discounts and deals for law enforcement. There are also lots of year-round discounts for police officers.

National Police Week 2026 deals and discounts

Huel

Details: First responders get 20% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins and essential nutrients — ready when you are.

20% Off Huel First responders get 20% off every Huel order. Nutritionally complete meals packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and essential nutrients — ready when you are. Shop Now

5.11 Days Anniversary sale

Details: 5.11 Days sale, May 5-12, 2026, offers 25% off sitewide on gear and apparel, as well as free ground shipping on orders over $99. From everyday carry gear to purpose-built apparel, it’s an excellent chance to grab essentials from a brand that’s built its reputation on performance and trust.

Promo Code: No code is needed for this site-wide 5.11 sale.

LA Police Gear

Details: LA Police Gear is offering 25% off, as well as flash deals, on LAPG brand items.

Promo Code: POLICEWEEK25

TacMed Solutions

Details: TacMed Solutions is offering 15% off on its Downed Officer Kit (DOK) and Pocket Medical Kit (PMK) during their National Police Week sale, May 11-17, 2026.

Black Rifle Coffee

Details: First responders get 20% off their first Black Rifle Coffee Club subscription.

This article, originally published on April 24, 2024, has been updated with 2026 National Police Week deals for police officers. We’ll continue to add deals and discounts as we become aware of them.