World’s First HD Night Vision Solutions from Electrophysics

The demand for higher resolution video has certainly fueled the development of advanced imaging technologies and has resulted in the introduction of reasonably priced high definition (HD) cameras and camcorders based on that technology. Requirements for products that deliver high resolution at night abound, where recognition and identification of humans and objects in low-light is very important to the success of a variety of applications. To meet these applications, Electrophysics has introduced new Night Vision modules that attach to three Sony HD Cameras, the HVR-Z1, HVR-A1 and HDR-SR1 enabling them to deliver HD-quality images in low-light.

“With night vision attachments, it’s exciting to see the increase in breadth of end-uses for Sony’s high-definition cameras”, asserts Lou Gershenson, Government Account Manager of Sony Electronics, Inc. Each configuration delivers truly outstanding HD performance, with up to 1080i and megapixel still image resolution. At the heart of the new Night Vision Modules is a central intensification unit (CIU) that transforms dark, moonlight or starlit nights into bright, high-resolution scenes. Specifically engineered for high definition cameras, these AstroScope night vision adapters give videographers the ability to produce high quality, high-resolution video under very low-light conditions. These night vision modules deliver optimum performance, the sharpest detail and highest quality full-frame images with no vignetting, a common problem with other night vision configurations.

About Electrophysics

Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, Electrophysics develops advanced near infrared, night vision and thermal imaging systems for use in a host of imaging applications. Since 1969, Electrophysics has maintained its focus on delivering products that reflect the company’s exceptional engineering capabilities to meet specific real world demands while keeping pace with rapidly evolving imaging technologies. The Company has realized exceptional growth as a result of its customer-centric philosophy and remains firmly committed to constant innovation in order to enhance the ability of users to perform their mission requirements. Electrophysics is vertically integrated with expertise in complex signal processing, optics, embedded software, PC software applications development and hardware design.