Magnet Forensics releases Magnet AXIOM 1.1 for powerful and intelligent digital forensics

Now Available – New AI Technology for Chat Classification, Full Disk Encryption Support, and More

Magnet Forensics, a global leader in developing forensic software for smartphone and computer examinations, today launched Magnet AXIOM 1.1, a robust update to its flagship solution that culminates a year’s worth of growth. New industry-first use of AI for chat analysis, enhanced examination tools, fast processing, and AXIOM’s ability to integrate device images from other tools make AXIOM a go-to platform for investigations.

AXIOM is a complete digital investigation platform that brings together the acquisition of data from smartphones and computers, the examination of the evidence data, and the reporting of those findings. In this latest version, AXIOM adds features that will help examiners get to the truth faster and more intuitively.

“Devices, and most especially smartphones, which are now very literally pocket computers with large capacity for storage, are part of nearly every crime. We at Magnet Forensics have always felt that it is our duty to use technology to empower investigators and examiners. We have built Magnet AXIOM very thoughtfully to find ways to help our customers deal with the exponential increase in data volumes and resource constraints that are contributing to case backlogs,” said Adam Belsher, CEO of Magnet Forensics. “This latest release of AXIOM showcases our commitment to helping forensics professionals with innovative new technology and makes AXIOM a powerful solution for our customers’ digital forensics toolbox.”

New to Magnet AXIOM 1.1:

Magnet.AI - AXIOM leverages Magnet.AI, new contextual content analysis technology that uses machine learning to search conversation content for intent. In AXIOM, Magnet.AI searches for content that is identified as possibly having child luring intent. This will save hours of crucial investigation and triage time, and provide an efficient starting point, in Child Exploitation cases.

Full Disk Decryption — Magnet Forensics has partnered with Passware to give examiners the ability to decrypt a full disk within Magnet AXIOM. Examiners can recover data from drives encrypted with TrueCrypt and BitLocker where examiners have a known password within their forensic workflow. (Magnet Forensics and Passware partner to provide full disk decryption in Magnet AXIOM)

Improved Chat Analysis – Chats are one of the first content types that examiners look at. Examiners and investigators can now utilize the power of AXIOM’s filtering, tagging, and enhanced conversation views for individual messages, as well as entire chats.

Export PST files – Since its release, a number of email formats have become supported in AXIOM. AXIOM 1.1 brings new Outlook-specific support including exporting as PST files, giving investigators a realistic view into the original source material.

Add New Evidence to an Existing Case — When new evidence is discovered, examiners can easily add new evidence sources and data to existing case, allowing them to always analyze and report on all pieces of evidence in a case together throughout the lifecycle of an investigation.

Hibernation Files in Windows 8.1 & Windows 10 — Hibernation files are a commonly overlooked area for information. AXIOM now decompresses and scans the contents of Windows 8.x and Windows 10 hibernation files for evidence.

Improved Performance

Over the past year, AXIOM has increased its processing and performance speeds by nearly 30%, while still adding support for new artifacts and searching new locations. Unlike other tools, AXIOM processing includes creating the device images, indexing keywords, and building the case file with all the data retrieved from all devices involved – making it easier and faster for examiners to process devices and move to the examination stage.

One of the most time-consuming forensics tasks is acquiring and processing devices. Each device must have a copy made that can be examined and each copy, or image, must be processed to retrieve all digital data for examination. With the growing number of devices used, or potentially used, in crimes, finding ways to speed up processing is imperative.

Third Party Integration

Digital forensics professionals rely on numerous tools to help them acquire and examine data. AXIOM serves a platform that integrates with other tools so that device data retrieved through other software or JTAG and Chip Off processes can be added to an AXIOM case file and examined using AXIOM’s powerful analysis tools.

For more information on Magnet AXIOM, visit magnetaxiom.com.

Useful links:

Magnet Forensics Founder and CTO, Jad Saliba, and VP of Product Management, Geoff MacGillivray discuss the new features of AXIOM in this video.

For more insight into our new machine learning technology, Magnet.AI, read our blog.

Learn more about Android 6.0 Digital Forensics in our Marshmallow whitepaper

Get more information on Magnet Forensics Training and Certification programs

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics is a global leader in the development of digital forensics software that acquires, analyzes and shares evidence from computers, smartphones and tablets. Magnet Forensics has been helping examiners and investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security since 2011. For more information, please visit magnetforensics.com